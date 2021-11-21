  • Facebook
    UP Elections 2022: ‘Committed to building new India’, CM Yogi Adityanath captions picture with PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Lucknow to attend the 56th DGP-IGP conference.
     

    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Nov 21, 2021, 6:28 PM IST
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday shared a picture of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gears up for the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Taking to Twitter, he tweeted the pictures along with a verse signifying their vision for a “new India”.

    "We have embarked on a journey with an aim and have dedicated ourselves to it. We long for sunshine, to go beyond the skies and to build a new India," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister wrote on Twitter (roughly translated from Hindi)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Lucknow to attend the 56th DGP-IGP conference. A wide range of issues including violence perpetrated by the Maoists, action against terror modules and cyber crime were discussed during the DGP-IGP conference on Saturday, which was attended by Modi.

    Sounding the poll bugle for Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi had recently inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway in presence of CM Adityanath, stating that Uttar Pradesh was previously “a hub of mafia and poverty” but the expressway is a testimony to the development the state has witnessed in the recent past.

    Elections for the 403-seats Uttar Pradesh Assembly are slated for early next year. In the run-up to the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022 in five states, Uttar Pradesh being the most important one for the Bharatiya Janata Party, the party has already started putting in efforts to address the people of the state. 

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2021, 6:28 PM IST
