UP Elections 2022: BJP sets tone for polls as PM Modi to perform Noida Airport's 'bhoomi pujan' on Nov 25

The airport will be the logistics gateway for North India. Owing to its scale and capacity, the Noida International Airport will prove to be a game-changer for the state, the government said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Jewar on Thursday and lay the foundation stone of Noida International Airport (NIA) in Gautam Buddha Nagar. The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of the project's Swiss concessionaire Zurich International Airport AG.

According to Uttar Pradesh government, the ceremony will take place at 1pm. With this ceremony, Uttar Pradesh will have five international airports, the highest for any state in India. The state has eight operational airports whereas 13 airports and seven airstrips are being developed.

“With the ground breaking and foundation laying ceremony of the Noida International Airport scheduled on November 25, the state is now on its way to have five international airports – the highest for any state in India,” the BJP said in a statement.

With the construction of the airport, it is being expressed that the job opportunities will open in the state.

"YIAPL is committed to building a world-class airport in India which will play the role of a catalyst for the economic growth of India & Uttar Pradesh. The investment in Noida International Airport (NIA) will fuel the economy in NCR, Greater Noida, and the state of Uttar Pradesh, thereby also generating substantial direct and indirect job opportunities in the region," the airport authority said in a statement.

This comes at a time when the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is eyeing a return to power in Uttar Pradesh in next year's Assembly elections. It is among the significant promises made by the Chief Minister who announced on Tuesday that the airport construction will be completed by 2024 - before the next General Elections are held.