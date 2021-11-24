  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Elections 2022: BJP sets tone for polls as PM Modi to perform Noida Airport's 'bhoomi pujan' on Nov 25

    The airport will be the logistics gateway for North India. Owing to its scale and capacity, the Noida International Airport will prove to be a game-changer for the state, the government said.

    UP Elections 2022: BJP sets tone for polls as PM Modi to perform Noida Airport's 'bhoomi pujan' on Nov 25-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 24, 2021, 1:56 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Jewar on Thursday and lay the foundation stone of Noida International Airport (NIA) in Gautam Buddha Nagar. The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of the project's Swiss concessionaire Zurich International Airport AG.

    According to Uttar Pradesh government, the ceremony will take place at 1pm. With this ceremony, Uttar Pradesh will have five international airports, the highest for any state in India. The state has eight operational airports whereas 13 airports and seven airstrips are being developed.

    “With the ground breaking and foundation laying ceremony of the Noida International Airport scheduled on November 25, the state is now on its way to have five international airports – the highest for any state in India,” the BJP said in a statement.

    With the construction of the airport, it is being expressed that the job opportunities will open in the state.

    Also read: Farm Laws repeal: Cabinet paves the way for tabling the Bill in Parliament

    "YIAPL is committed to building a world-class airport in India which will play the role of a catalyst for the economic growth of India & Uttar Pradesh. The investment in Noida International Airport (NIA) will fuel the economy in NCR, Greater Noida, and the state of Uttar Pradesh, thereby also generating substantial direct and indirect job opportunities in the region," the airport authority said in a statement.

    The airport will be the logistics gateway for North India. Owing to its scale and capacity, the Noida International Airport will prove to be a game-changer for the state, the government said.

    This comes at a time when the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is eyeing a return to power in Uttar Pradesh in next year's Assembly elections. It is among the significant promises made by the Chief Minister who announced on Tuesday that the airport construction will be completed by 2024 - before the next General Elections are held.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2021, 1:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Farm Laws repeal Cabinet paves the way for tabling the Bill in Parliament

    Farm Laws repeal: Cabinet paves the way for tabling the Bill in Parliament

    What is bureaucracy doing? Not closing this matter even if pollution goes down: SC on Delhi air pollution-dnm

    What is bureaucracy doing? Not closing this matter even if pollution goes down: SC on Delhi air pollution

    Huge third wave unlikely, no need for booster dose for now: AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria-dnm

    Huge third wave unlikely, no need for booster dose for now: AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria

    Gautam Gambhir receives death threat from 'ISIS Kashmir'

    Gautam Gambhir receives death threat from 'ISIS Kashmir'

    Cryptocurrency Bill 25 others to be introduced in Parliament Winter session gcw

    Cryptocurrency Bill, 25 others to be introduced in Parliament's Winter session

    Recent Stories

    Grammy Nominations 2022: BTS fails to get more than one nomination, despite a successful year drb

    Grammy Nominations 2022: BTS fails to get more than one nomination, despite a successful year

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, 1st Test: Shreyas Iyer to make his debut in Kanpur Test, confirms Ajinkya Rahane-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Shreyas Iyer to make his debut in Kanpur Test, confirms Ajinkya Rahane

    Farm Laws repeal Cabinet paves the way for tabling the Bill in Parliament

    Farm Laws repeal: Cabinet paves the way for tabling the Bill in Parliament

    Only 'halal' meat for Indian cricketers raises eyebrows; 'Why no beef and pork?' ask netizens-ayh

    Only 'halal' meat for Indian cricketers raises eyebrows; 'Why no beef and pork?' ask netizens

    EXCLUSIVE Soundarya Sharma's sexy body secret revealed: Actress follows this diet plan SCJ

    [EXCLUSIVE] Soundarya Sharma's sexy body secret revealed: Actress follows this diet plan

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: Here's what Marco Pezzauioli said ahead of Bengaluru FC's game against Odisha FC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Here's what Marco Pezzauioli said ahead of Bengaluru FC's game against Odisha FC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 5): Chennaiyin FC beats Hyderabad FC 1-0 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 5): Chennaiyin FC beats Hyderabad FC 1-0 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru floods: CM assures help to JNCASR as years of research, genetic samples, equipment gets washed away-ycb

    Bengaluru floods: CM assures help to JNCASR as years of research, genetic samples, equipment gets washed away

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC: Chennaiyin FC's Bozidar Bandovic, Anirudh Thapa speak on importance of eyeing win in every game (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC's Bozidar Bandovic, Anirudh Thapa speak on importance of eyeing win in every game

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Here's how Juan Ferrando, Des Buckingham reacted to Igor Angulo's brace (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Here's how Juan Ferrando, Des Buckingham reacted to Igor Angulo's brace (WATCH)

    Video Icon