UP Election 2022: We all should work as ‘Team Varanasi’, PM Modi tells BJP party workers

He urged all BJP workers to educate farmers on natural farming. “We need to give a push to natural farming. Farmers should be encouraged for chemical-free farming. We should connect everyone in celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,” PM Modi said while interacting with BJP party workers via Namo app.

Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a virtual interaction with BJP workers in his home turf Varanasi and asked them about the poll atmosphere in Kashi.

Boosting the confidence of the party workers, PM Modi said, “We all should work as ‘Team Varanasi’.”

PM Modi started off his address saying, “In the past seven years, I have tried to empower women.”

“I urge everyone to encourage people around you to make more digital payments,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi further said, “I urge every BJP worker to promote sports in the country.”

“Every vote is important, we must tell people the importance of voting,” PM Modi added.

According to the sources, the Prime Minister gave a victory mantra to party workers for the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and directed them to tell people about the welfare schemes implemented by the party here, the sources said.

This is PM Modi's first political programme involving party workers since the Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule for the Assembly polls to five states, including Uttar Pradesh. In view of the surging Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant in the country, the Election Commission has banned public meetings and roadshows till January 15.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.