    UP Election 2022: IPS officer Asim Arun’s VRS approved, to contest polls on BJP ticket

    A native of Kannauj in central UP, Arun is the son of Arun Ram, who had served as the DGP of the State twice. There is speculation that Arun could also contest in the 2022 Assembly polls from his home district.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Jan 10, 2022, 2:36 PM IST
    A 1994-batch IPS officer Asim Arun (51) who previously served as the chief of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad and announced seeking voluntary retirement (VRS) from Indian Police Services (IPS) has been approved of the same. He is likely to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022.

    The Commissioner of Kanpur police (rank ADG) on Saturday took to Facebook to announce that he has applied for voluntary retirement and said he was “proud” that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath considered him fit for the membership of the BJP. He was earlier the ADG of the UP 112 emergency services.

    Arun, in a statement posted on Facebook, said he wanted to serve the country and the nation in a new form. He said he would try and utilise his skills and experience in the police force to serve the BJP.

    He also paid a tribute to BR Ambedkar for the trajectory of his career, in a subtle acknowledgement of his caste background as a Dalit.

    Also read: Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath-led BJP panel to meet today to decide candidates for 1st phase

    “The IPS job and now this honour was only possible due to the system crafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar for ‘equality of opportunity’. I will follow his high ideals and work for the honour, security and uplift of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes as well as brothers and sisters of all sections,” Arun said.

    In a career spanning over 26 years, Asim Arun has enjoyed the reputation of being an innovative officer and has served in various capacities including District Police Chief of Agra, Aligarh, Gorakhpur, Balrampur, Hathras and Siddharth Nagar. He has also served as SP in Garhwal (then under UP). Before taking over as the first police commissioner of Kanpur, he was posted as Additional Director General of Police — 112 Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, he was the Chief of UP ATS. He has also undergone a commando training course in National Security Guard (NSG) and served as head of Prime Minister’s Close Protection Team of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during his stint as SP Special Protection Group (SPG).

    A native of Kannauj in central UP, Arun is the son of Arun Ram, who had served as the DGP of the State twice. There is speculation that Arun could also contest in the 2022 Assembly polls from his home district.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2022, 2:36 PM IST
