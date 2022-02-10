  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: 'Family person will not run away with jhola': Akhilesh reacts to PM Modi's remark

    Akhilesh Yadav said, “We are proud to have families. A family person will not run away with jhola . During lockdown, if CM (Yogi Adityanath) had a family, he would’ve understood the pain of labourers walking miles to reach their home.”

    UP Election 2022: 'Family person will not run away with jhola': Akhilesh reacts to PM Modi's remark-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Feb 10, 2022, 4:15 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Amid reports of technical snag in EVMs at some places, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the issue with the first phase of polling, which started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, is underway in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state.

    “There were several reports that EVM was not functioning properly, voting was stopped for hours, and people had to wait in order to cast their votes. The preparation for a fair election should have been done by the Election Commission to ensure smooth voting,” SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

    Also read: On PM Modi's 'Rahul Gandhi doesn't listen' remark, Congress leader's riposte

    On Samajwadi Party’s allegation that poor voters were not allowed to exercise their franchise in Dundukheda village in the Kairana assembly constituency, Additional Chief Election Officer (ACEO) BD Ram Tiwari said the District Magistrate concerned has been asked to look into the matter.

    Meanwhile, reacting to PM Modi’s remark on dynasty politics, Akhilesh Yadav said, “We are proud to have families. A family person will not run away with jhola (bag) and leave the family behind. During lockdown, if CM (Yogi Adityanath) had a family, he would’ve understood the pain of labourers walking miles to reach their home.”

    Also read: 'Ghor-Parivarvadi log', PM Modi's dynasty attack at SP-Congress

    A voter turnout of 48.24 per cent has been recorded till 3 pm for the first phase of polling in western Uttar Pradesh on February 10 (Thursday).

    Polling, which started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, is going on peacefully, said Election Commission officials. Even though there were reports of a technical error in EVMs at some places, the EVMs were replaced soon, added the officials.

    Also read: UP Election 2022: Keep UP riot-free, urges PM Modi in Saharanpur rally

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2022, 4:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022: Keep UP riot-free, urges PM Modi in Saharanpur rally-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Keep UP riot-free, urges PM Modi in Saharanpur rally

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence union minister Ajay Mishra s son Ashish Mishra gets bail gcw

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra gets bail

    Karnataka hijab controversy reaches SC, CJI NV Ramana says let HC decide-dnm

    Karnataka hijab controversy reaches SC, CJI NV Ramana says ‘let HC decide’

    Amid hijab row, Karnataka CM's political secy says 'women should not dress to provoke men'

    Amid hijab row, Karnataka CM's political secy says 'women should not dress to provoke men'

    UP Election 2022: Amit Shah and leaders urge people to vote, participate in democracy-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Amit Shah and leaders urge people to vote, participate in democracy

    Recent Stories

    Manchester United players want Mauricio Pochettino as next manager? Fans dont agree-ayh

    Manchester United players want Pochettino as next manager? Fans don't agree

    On PM Modi s Rahul Gandhi doesnt listen remark Congress leader s riposte gcw

    On PM Modi's 'Rahul Gandhi doesn't listen' remark, Congress leader's riposte

    Urfi Javed goes bold, poses in saree without blouse; netizens furious RCB

    Urfi Javed goes bold, poses in saree without blouse; netizens furious

    Ghor-Parivarvadi log, PM Modi's dynasty attack at SP-Congress - ADT

    'Ghor-Parivarvadi log', PM Modi's dynasty attack at SP-Congress

    Former WWE star The Great Khali joins BJP hails PM Modi s work gcw

    Former WWE star The Great Khali joins BJP, hails PM Modi's work

    Recent Videos

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Retd Major sponsors new houses

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Veteran sponsors new houses

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: Chennaiyin FC needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic on FC Goa loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter's list-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter’s list

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding dnm

    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: FC Goa worked very hard to get this win vs Chennaiyin - Derrick Pereira-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Goa worked very hard to get this win vs Chennaiyin - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon