    UP Election 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath files nomination from Gorakhpur Urban

    This is the first time Adityanath will contest elections for the state Assembly. He had represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat for five times in the past. Gorakhpur Urban seat will go to vote in the sixth phase on March 3.

    Gorakhpur, First Published Feb 4, 2022, 2:26 PM IST
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday filed his nomination papers from Gorakhpur (Urban) to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. He filed his nomination papers in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and top BJP leaders.

    Amit Shah and Adityanath held a rally before going to the collectorate office for submission of papers for the election. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP UP president Swatantradev Singh were also present at the district collectorate office on the occasion.

    “BJP is the biggest organisation in the world. In 2017, the party formed the government in UP. In 2019, when the SP-BSP alliance was formed, political analysts had written off BJP, but under the guidance of Amit Shah, the Mahagathbandhan failed. There is no negative feedback from UP people about the BJP government,” CM Adityanath was quoted in a Hindustan Times report as saying.

    Notably, BJP was the first party in Uttar Pradesh which declared their chief ministerial candidate, CM Adityanath, for the upcoming State Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning from February 10.

    The Election Commission of India declared the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 schedule, announcing voting in seven phases on the following dates: February 10 (Thursday), February 14 (Monday), February 20 (Sunday), February 23 (Wednesday), February 27 (Sunday), March 3 (Thursday) and March 7 (Monday). The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

