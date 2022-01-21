  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: Bulandshahr Congress worker weeps bitterly for failing to get ticket

    Sharing her grief with the media, she said her father, who was associated with Congress for 30 years, gave his all to the party. She added that she took a large number of women to the Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s rally in Anoopshahr but her work was not recognized.
     

    UP Election 2022: Bulandshahr Congress worker weeps bitterly for failing to get ticket-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bulandshahr, First Published Jan 21, 2022, 12:45 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bulandshahr (UP): Getting a ticket to contest elections from a leading party is as tough as contesting in elections, but it gets tougher if you are from the Opposition party. Not individual charisma alone, but many other factors will come to play including the financial power of the aspiring candidate.

    This has often led to disappointment to aspiring candidates and here is one such case where a candidate cried in front of the media after failing to get a ticket to contest in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls.

    Geeta Rani Sharma, a party worker who failed to get a Congress ticket, came to file her nomination as an independent candidate from Bulandshahr Sadar seat but couldn’t hide her disappointment and broke down in tears.

    Sharing her grief with the media, she said her father, who was associated with Congress for 30 years, gave his all to the party. She added that she took a large number of women to the Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s rally in Anoopshahr but her work was not recognized.

    Sharma suggested that party tickets should be given on the basis of a survey of who’s done what.

    Having decided to fight independently, Sharma said now she does not want any political party’s support. “I want to show Didi that I am a girl and I can fight,” she said, referring to the Congress slogan for the UP polls.

    The Congress had promised to give 40 per cent seats to women candidates in Uttar Pradesh which has been reflected in the second list. The party has announced 66 women candidates out of the 166 names for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

    In another instance, a week ago, BSP worker Arshad Rana had bitterly cried claiming that he was promised a ticket in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh election only to be denied the ticket at the last moment despite putting up hoardings for the polls. The video of him bursting into tears had gone viral.

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2022, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    With 71 per cent PM Modi tops list of most popular world leaders Details inside gcw

    With 71%, PM Modi tops list of most popular world leaders; Details inside

    Delhi CM Kejriwal sends proposal to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to end weekend curfew ease restrictions gcw

    Delhi CM Kejriwal sends proposal to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to end weekend curfew, ease restrictions

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Govt sources claim flame being merged; allege misinformation

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Govt sources claim flame being merged; allege misinformation

    India records 347254 new COVID cases recovery rate drops to 93 dot 50 per cent gcw

    India records 3,47,254 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate drops to 93.50 per cent

    Republic Day: Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate to be extinguished after 50 years on January 21-dnm

    Republic Day: Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate to be extinguished after 50 years on January 21

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India, Pakistan pitted in same group; to clash on October 23-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India, Pakistan pitted in same group; to clash on October 23

    Tourism contribution to India economy is very big PM Modi as he inaugurates Circuit House near Somnath gcw

    Tourism contribution to India's economy is very big: PM Modi as he inaugurates Circuit House near Somnath

    Tamil star Siddharth summoned by Chennai Police over offensive Tweet against Saina Nehwal RCB

    Tamil star Siddharth summoned by Chennai Police over offensive Tweet against Saina Nehwal

    With 71 per cent PM Modi tops list of most popular world leaders Details inside gcw

    With 71%, PM Modi tops list of most popular world leaders; Details inside

    Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan scene helped BMS to spread awareness, Here's how RCB

    Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan scene helped BMS to spread awareness, Here's how

    Recent Videos

    explained why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace sinking Jakarta

    Explained: Why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace ‘sinking’ Jakarta

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims' lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims’ lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP

    Video Icon
    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal?

    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal? (Watch Video)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira on SC East Bengal loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs SCEB: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon