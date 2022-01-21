UP Election 2022: Bulandshahr Congress worker weeps bitterly for failing to get ticket

Sharing her grief with the media, she said her father, who was associated with Congress for 30 years, gave his all to the party. She added that she took a large number of women to the Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s rally in Anoopshahr but her work was not recognized.

Bulandshahr (UP): Getting a ticket to contest elections from a leading party is as tough as contesting in elections, but it gets tougher if you are from the Opposition party. Not individual charisma alone, but many other factors will come to play including the financial power of the aspiring candidate.

This has often led to disappointment to aspiring candidates and here is one such case where a candidate cried in front of the media after failing to get a ticket to contest in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls.

Geeta Rani Sharma, a party worker who failed to get a Congress ticket, came to file her nomination as an independent candidate from Bulandshahr Sadar seat but couldn’t hide her disappointment and broke down in tears.

Sharing her grief with the media, she said her father, who was associated with Congress for 30 years, gave his all to the party. She added that she took a large number of women to the Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s rally in Anoopshahr but her work was not recognized.

Sharma suggested that party tickets should be given on the basis of a survey of who’s done what.

Having decided to fight independently, Sharma said now she does not want any political party’s support. “I want to show Didi that I am a girl and I can fight,” she said, referring to the Congress slogan for the UP polls.

The Congress had promised to give 40 per cent seats to women candidates in Uttar Pradesh which has been reflected in the second list. The party has announced 66 women candidates out of the 166 names for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

In another instance, a week ago, BSP worker Arshad Rana had bitterly cried claiming that he was promised a ticket in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh election only to be denied the ticket at the last moment despite putting up hoardings for the polls. The video of him bursting into tears had gone viral.