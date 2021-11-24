UP Election 2022: Akhilesh finds more allies against BJP; Apna Dal faction joins hands with SP

There is a flurry of activity in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh with the Samajwadi Party looking to conjure up an alliance with smaller parties to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party.

There is a flurry of activity in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh with the Samajwadi Party looking to conjure up an alliance with smaller parties to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party. A day after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav posted a photo of his meeting Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Singh Chaudhry, Apna Dal (Krishna) faction on Wednesday announced that it would contest the next assembly election alongside the former chief minister's party.

Justifying the decision to align with the SP, Krishna Patel -- the mother of Union Minister Anupriya Patel -- said that there was an ideological match between the two parties. According to experts, Akhilesh is eying electoral gains in areas where his party is not quite strong. Joining hands with Krishna Patel may help it gain ground in certain pockets of Mirzapur and Chandauli.

Experts suggest that Akhilesh is revisiting the Muslim-Yadav formula of the past. To recall, in 1989, Ajit Singh and Mulayam Singh Yadav were thick friends. Ajit Singh was a backward Jat leader from western Uttar Pradesh while Mulayam was a Yadav leader from central Uttar Pradesh. By joining hands with Ajit Singh's grandson Jayant Singh Chaudhry, Akhilesh Yadav is trying to recreate the same configuration that won his father power.

More speculations followed on Wednesday when photographs emerged of Akhilesh with Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh. Speaking to media persons later, Sanjay Singh said that his meeting with Akhilesh centred around common agenda to liberate the state from the BJP's clutches which, according to him, had created an atmosphere of fear and anguish among people. Sanjay Singh refused to divulge details about any prospective alliance and seat-sharing. Clearly, gone are the days when the AAP declared that it would contest the Uttar Pradesh elections on its own.

Also Read

UP Elections 2022: BJP sets tone for polls as PM Modi to perform Noida Airport's 'Bhoomi Pujan'

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav, Jayant Singh tweet photo; is SP-RLD alliance