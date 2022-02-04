  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi refuses Z security proposal, demands UAPA charge against shooters

    “I am not afraid of dying but I want to appeal to the government to see what was said (in Haridwar and Mathura). I don't want Z security, I want to live with freedom and not a stifled life but I want to be an A category citizen,” he said.

    UP Election 2022: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi refuses Z security proposal, demands UAPA charge against shooters-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 4, 2022, 5:38 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday rejected the Z security given by the Centre in light of the attack on his convoy in Uttar Pradesh.

    Speaking on the floor of the House, the Lok Sabha member said that the people of Uttar Pradesh will reply to the bullets with ballots.

    “Who are these people who believe in bullets and not the ballot. I do not want to politicize the matter. But if this is what politics has come to, how did these people get radicalised? Those people who have radicalised these individuals, why is the UAPA not being slapped against them?” he questioned in the Lower House of the Parliament.

    “I am not afraid of dying but I want to appeal to the government to see what was said (in Haridwar and Mathura). I don't want Z security, I want to live with freedom and not a stifled life but I want to be an A category citizen,” he added.

    Also read: UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath owns revolver worth a lakh rupees, Rudraksh worth Rs 20,000

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 7 (Monday)will give a detailed reply in Parliament on the incident of firing on the AIMIM chief's car in Uttar Pradesh, ANI reported.

    As reported earlier, Owaisi's vehicle was attacked at a toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the mattter and have been sent to a custody.

    In the aftermath, the Union Home Ministry proposed to provide a Z category security to the Hyderabad MP. The Z category is the second-highest level of security cover. A person with Z category protection will be provided proximate security cover by armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force.

    Two men have been arrested allegedly for firing at the AIMIM president’s convoy when he was leaving Meerut’s Kithoudh area for Delhi after poll campaigning, police said.

    Also read:  UP Election 2022: PM Modi tears in Opposition, urges voters to keep history-sheeters out

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2022, 7:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath asset details revolver rudraksh income

    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath owns revolver worth a lakh rupees, Rudraksh worth Rs 20,000

    Manipur Election 2022 Exclusive interview state Congress Vice President Devabrata Singh

    Manipur Election 2022 Exclusive: 'Biren Singh acts like a dictator; loyalty test key for Congress'

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi tears in Opposition, urges voters to keep history-sheeters out-dnm

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi tears in Opposition, urges voters to keep history-sheeters out

    Republic Day 2022 UP selected as best state tableau Maharashtra wins popular choice category gcw

    Republic Day 2022: UP selected as best state tableau; Maharashtra wins popular choice category

    UP Election 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath files nomination from Gorakhpur Urban-dnm

    UP Election 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath files nomination from Gorakhpur Urban

    Recent Stories

    What is common between Disha Patani and Kim Kardashian? Read to know RCB

    What is common between Disha Patani and Kim Kardashian? Read to know

    India vs Windies 2021-22: Run-machine Virat Kohli to wicket-man Courtney Walsh - Here are the ODI numbers between the two-ayh

    India vs Windies 2021-22: Run-machine Kohli to wicket-man Walsh - Here are the ODI numbers between the two

    Hollywood Jack Reacher author Lee Child reveals why Tom Cruise didnt impress the book readers in the film drb

    Jack Reacher author Lee Child reveals why Tom Cruise didn’t impress the book readers in the film

    After Assembly elections govt to form committee on MSP, says Narendra Tomar - ADT

    After Assembly elections govt to form committee on MSP, says Narendra Tomar

    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath asset details revolver rudraksh income

    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath owns revolver worth a lakh rupees, Rudraksh worth Rs 20,000

    Recent Videos

    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce happiness subject in school syllabus-dnm

    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce ‘happiness’ subject in school syllabus

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row Educational institution no place for religious observance, laments state HM

    Karnataka hijab row: Educational institution not for religious observance, says HM Araga Jnanendra

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic on SC East Bengal draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw

    Video Icon