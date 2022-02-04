AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi refuses Z security proposal, demands UAPA charge against shooters

“I am not afraid of dying but I want to appeal to the government to see what was said (in Haridwar and Mathura). I don't want Z security, I want to live with freedom and not a stifled life but I want to be an A category citizen,” he said.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday rejected the Z security given by the Centre in light of the attack on his convoy in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on the floor of the House, the Lok Sabha member said that the people of Uttar Pradesh will reply to the bullets with ballots.

“Who are these people who believe in bullets and not the ballot. I do not want to politicize the matter. But if this is what politics has come to, how did these people get radicalised? Those people who have radicalised these individuals, why is the UAPA not being slapped against them?” he questioned in the Lower House of the Parliament.

“I am not afraid of dying but I want to appeal to the government to see what was said (in Haridwar and Mathura). I don't want Z security, I want to live with freedom and not a stifled life but I want to be an A category citizen,” he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 7 (Monday)will give a detailed reply in Parliament on the incident of firing on the AIMIM chief's car in Uttar Pradesh, ANI reported.

As reported earlier, Owaisi's vehicle was attacked at a toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the mattter and have been sent to a custody.

In the aftermath, the Union Home Ministry proposed to provide a Z category security to the Hyderabad MP. The Z category is the second-highest level of security cover. A person with Z category protection will be provided proximate security cover by armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force.

Two men have been arrested allegedly for firing at the AIMIM president’s convoy when he was leaving Meerut’s Kithoudh area for Delhi after poll campaigning, police said.

