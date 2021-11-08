Tamil Nadu rains: Trees uprooted, house flooded in Chennai, IMD issues weather warning

In the capital city, the Greater Chennai Corporation has established 160 relief camps. In Chennai, a 24-hour toll-free helpline (1070) has been designated to handle rain-related complaints. Four National Disaster Response Force teams have already been dispatched in the state.

The streets were inundated, and residences in low-lying regions of Chennai were flooded as 36 of Tamil Nadu's 38 districts saw significant rains, prompting the Indian Meteorological Department to issue a 'red' category alert. According to an official declaration, the state capital of Chennai received the most rainfall of these, with 134.29 mm in 24 hours.

As a result, the gates of three reservoirs were forced to be opened to remove the extra water.

More than 5,000 relief camps have been established in the districts of Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Erode, Karur, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, and Perambalur. In the capital city, the Greater Chennai Corporation has established 160 relief camps. In Chennai, a 24-hour toll-free helpline (1070) has been designated to handle rain-related complaints. Four National Disaster Response Force teams have already been dispatched in the state.

Rainwater infiltrated numerous residences in Chennai and its environs, evoking memories of the 2015 floods. Some portions of the city had to be evacuated aboard inflatable boats. Many roads were flooded, and numerous trees were uprooted, causing traffic jams around the city. At least six metro lines were shut down for traffic. As a consequence of the heavy rain, the government has declared vacations for schools and institutions on November 8 and 9 in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpet districts. CM MK Stalin also asked those from Chennai to other areas for Diwali to delay their return to the city by three days.

Also Read | Chennai rains: Roads inundated, homes flooded, life thrown out of gear; heaviest rain since 2015

The IMD issued a warning about a cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu, predicting extensive rain in the state over the next two to three days. A low-pressure region is expected to emerge by November 9, according to the meteorological agency. Heavy to very heavy rains pounding the city in approximately 24 hours comes after nearly six years of mild to moderate rainfall in other parts of Tamil Nadu. According to the government, today and tomorrow are school and college holidays in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpet districts. Stalin stated that neighbourhoods like Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Erode, Karur, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, and Perambalur received more than 60% of typical rainfall (during the season).

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the state got 334.64 mm of rainfall between October 1 and November 7, which is 44% higher than the typical rainfall obtained during the Northeast monsoon season. Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Erode, Karur, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, and Perambalur districts have received more than 60% of the extra rainfall.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin about the state's predicament and promised him the Centre's assistance in rescue and relief efforts.