Security lapse: Danger that was lurking near flyover PM Modi was stranded over

Information is emerging that prior to Prime Minister's Punjab visit, many intelligence alerts were reportedly handed over to the local police.

A commission chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge will be probing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "security breach" in Ferozepur, Punjab. This committee will consist of the Director General of Police of Chandigarh, the Inspector General of the NIA, the Additional DG of the Punjab Police, and the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Courts. Information is emerging that prior to Prime Minister's Punjab visit, many intelligence alerts were reportedly handed over to the local police.

Concerning Prime Minister's security, intelligence source say that there were 15 terrorist organisations in Punjab and 24 'reasons' that may pose a threat to the Prime Minister. The Special Protection Group allegedly had received route permissions from the Punjab Police. This taking into account the existing threat from several Pakistan-based terror organisations and even LTTE/Maoist cadre. Despite this, the road route was deemed appropriate for the Prime Minister.

A thorough note on the subject has also been provided. According to sources, the Supreme Court-appointed committee will now get the message. That 'note' might pose significant problems for top Punjab Police personnel involved in this investigation.

Also Read | PM Modi security lapse: SC forms three-member committee headed by former judge to probe incident

According to reports, intelligence agencies submitted a detailed note to the Punjab Police before PM Modi's arrival. The note detailed actions that may jeopardise the Prime Minister's security. It included information on the groups, includes several Pakistani outfits, that are operating in Punjab. The study also cites Maoist and LTTE factions operating in other states.

The list includes Indian Mujahideen, ex-Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, Harkat-ul-Jihad-e-Islami, Hizbul Mujahideen, Pakistan-based Sikh elements (terrorists and facilitators), Left Wing Extremists, LTTE cadre and its affiliated organisations and many more.

According to the intelligence sources, many additional factors posed a risk to the Prime Minister's security. The risk grows manifold around elections. There have been rumours that RDX is making its way to Punjab. It is impossible to deny that specific terrorist organisations possess this explosive material. Terrorists posed the greatest danger to VVIP movement in Punjab.

VVIPs travelling by vehicles, in particular, have been warned that they are at significant risk of being targeted. The international border between India and Pakistan is barely 14-15 kilometres from where the Prime Minister's convoy was stranded. From there, narcotics, weapons, and ammunition are trafficked. Prohibited items such as narcotics, weapons, counterfeit cash, and gunpowder, are transported through land and rivers. This rationale also jeopardises the security of a person holding a high position such as that of Prime Minister.

Also Read | Punjab CM Channi mocks PM: Nobody fired a bullet or threw a stone; there was no threat to life

In their report, central security agencies gave particular directives to watch drones. Drone strikes were referenced in three advisories provided to the police four days before the Prime Minister visited Punjab. Drones have been used to retrieve prohibited items from Pakistan's side of the border in Punjab. Drones dropped bombs on Tarn Taran, a district next to Firozpur, on December 17, 2021. The Punjab Police had received a notice from central authorities to get the system ready to shoot down a drone.