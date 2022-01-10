  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Security lapse: Danger that was lurking near flyover PM Modi was stranded over

    Information is emerging that prior to Prime Minister's Punjab visit, many intelligence alerts were reportedly handed over to the local police.

    Security lapse Danger that was lurking near flyover PM Modi was stranded over gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 10, 2022, 8:55 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A commission chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge will be probing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "security breach" in Ferozepur, Punjab. This committee will consist of the Director General of Police of Chandigarh, the Inspector General of the NIA, the Additional DG of the Punjab Police, and the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Courts. Information is emerging that prior to Prime Minister's Punjab visit, many intelligence alerts were reportedly handed over to the local police.

    Concerning Prime Minister's security, intelligence source say that there were 15 terrorist organisations in Punjab and 24 'reasons' that may pose a threat to the Prime Minister. The Special Protection Group allegedly had received route permissions from the Punjab Police. This taking into account the existing threat from several Pakistan-based terror organisations and even LTTE/Maoist cadre. Despite this, the road route was deemed appropriate for the Prime Minister. 

    A thorough note on the subject has also been provided. According to sources, the Supreme Court-appointed committee will now get the message. That 'note' might pose significant problems for top Punjab Police personnel involved in this investigation.

    Also Read | PM Modi security lapse: SC forms three-member committee headed by former judge to probe incident

    According to reports, intelligence agencies submitted a detailed note to the Punjab Police before PM Modi's arrival. The note detailed actions that may jeopardise the Prime Minister's security. It included information on the groups, includes several Pakistani outfits, that are operating in Punjab. The study also cites Maoist and LTTE factions operating in other states. 

    The list includes Indian Mujahideen, ex-Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, Harkat-ul-Jihad-e-Islami, Hizbul Mujahideen, Pakistan-based Sikh elements (terrorists and facilitators), Left Wing Extremists, LTTE cadre and its affiliated organisations and many more.

    According to the intelligence sources, many additional factors posed a risk to the Prime Minister's security. The risk grows manifold around elections. There have been rumours that RDX is making its way to Punjab. It is impossible to deny that specific terrorist organisations possess this explosive material. Terrorists posed the greatest danger to VVIP movement in Punjab.

    VVIPs travelling by vehicles, in particular, have been warned that they are at significant risk of being targeted. The international border between India and Pakistan is barely 14-15 kilometres from where the Prime Minister's convoy was stranded. From there, narcotics, weapons, and ammunition are trafficked. Prohibited items such as narcotics, weapons, counterfeit cash, and gunpowder, are transported through land and rivers. This rationale also jeopardises the security of a person holding a high position such as that of Prime Minister.

    Also Read | Punjab CM Channi mocks PM: Nobody fired a bullet or threw a stone; there was no threat to life

    In their report, central security agencies gave particular directives to watch drones. Drone strikes were referenced in three advisories provided to the police four days before the Prime Minister visited Punjab. Drones have been used to retrieve prohibited items from Pakistan's side of the border in Punjab. Drones dropped bombs on Tarn Taran, a district next to Firozpur, on December 17, 2021. The Punjab Police had received a notice from central authorities to get the system ready to shoot down a drone.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2022, 8:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India witnessing 5 10 per cent hospitalisation rate in third wave situation dynamic may change rapidly Govt gcw

    India witnessing 5-10% hospitalisation rate in third wave, situation 'dynamic, may change rapidly': Govt

    Punjab and Haryana High Court grants anticipatory bail to SAD MLA Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case-dnm

    Punjab and Haryana High Court grants anticipatory bail to SAD MLA Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case

    Third wave to witness sharp rise in January end cases to decline by mid March IIT Kanpur professor gcw

    Third wave to witness sharp rise in January end, cases to decline by mid-March: IIT Kanpur professor

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for COVID gcw

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for COVID

    Tamil Nadu govt issues fresh guidelines for Jallikattu events, only 150 spectators or 50% of seating capacity allowed-dnm

    Tamil Nadu govt issues fresh guidelines for Jallikattu events, only 150 spectators or 50% of seating capacity

    Recent Stories

    tennis Novak Djokovic wins Australia visa case Of fans family justice love for tennis and hope

    Novak Djokovic wins Australia visa case: Of fans, family, justice, love for tennis and hope

    Hollywood Actor Dwayne Hickman popularly known for his role of Dobie Gillis passes away at 87 drb

    Actor Dwayne Hickman, popularly known for his role of ‘Dobie Gillis’, passes away at 87

    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tests COVID positive with mild symptoms gcw

    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tests COVID positive with mild symptoms

    Delhi Restaurants bars in national capital closed takeaway service to continue gcw

    Delhi: Restaurants, bars in national capital closed, takeaway service to continue

    Ziel 1-hour single shot Malayalam movie shot on GoPro gets over 3 lakh viewers on Koode OTT

    Ziel: 1-hour single shot Malayalam movie shot on GoPro gets over 3 lakh viewers on Koode OTT

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC: Kerala Blasters is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon