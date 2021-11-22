  • Facebook
    Samyukta Kisan Morcha to organise Mahapanchayat in Lucknow; to discuss MSP, demand expulsion of Ajay Mishra

    Notably, the meeting was planned before Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on November 19 that three contentious agriculture legislation would be scrapped.

    Samyukta Kisan Morcha to organise Mahapanchayat in Lucknow discuss MSP demand expulsion Ajay Mishra
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 22, 2021, 12:09 PM IST
    The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Monday will organise a Mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow to lobby for legislation ensuring Minimum Support Price and to demand the expulsion of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son is engaged in the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The SKM is the umbrella organisation for farm labour unions. Notably, the meeting was planned before Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on November 19 that three contentious agriculture legislation would be scrapped.

    According to Rakesh Tikait, spokesman for the Bhartiya Kisan Union, the government's agriculture reforms are fake and superficial and would not alleviate farmers' predicament. He stated that the most important change for farmers and agriculture would be legislation requiring a minimum support price. He went on to say that more than Rs 4,000 crore is now owed. Farmers farming potatoes are dissatisfied since the MSP procures their harvests.

    The central government has chosen to repeal three laws; the state government should write to the centre about any remaining difficulties. Tikait went on to say that they demand the right price for the crops as well as the removal of the registered cases. As a result, the panchayat has been planned for all of these events. Harnam Singh Verma, vice-president of the BKU, stated that the Prime Minister had declared the repeal of the three agricultural laws, but he did not specify when the MSP bill would be enacted. 

    Meanwhile, Rashtriya Kisan Manch president Shekhar Dixit has stated that the movement would continue till farmers' demands are satisfied. According to Dixit, the Prime Minister made the declaration in light of the impending Assembly Elections. Although the Prime Minister's statement startled the demonstrators, farmer groups have stated that they would not back down until the three problematic legislation are legally abolished in Parliament. Meanwhile, they have stated that they would continue to advocate for statutory MSP guarantees and remove the Electricity Amendment Bill.

