  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal holds ‘Tiranga yatra’ in Pathankot to mobilise AAP cadre

    ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Punjab is being seen as an attempt by Delhi’s ruling party to mobilise the AAP cadre ahead of the crucial 2022 Assembly elections in several states.

    Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal holds Tiranga yatra in Pathankot to mobilise AAP cadre-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Pathankot, First Published Dec 2, 2021, 4:32 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In a major push to bolster its grip in states, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal held a ‘Tiranga yatra’ in Punjab’s Pathankot to mobilise cadre ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and party leader Bhagwant Mann were also present with him.

    The AAP chief has been frequently visiting Punjab ahead of the 2022 assembly election. In the last two months, this is his sixth visit to the poll-bound state. Punjab Assembly elections have been scheduled to take place early next year.

    Kejriwal has made several big announcements for the people of Punjab if the Aam Aadmi Party comes to power, some of them being free medical treatment at government hospitals, free education at government schools, Rs 1,000 per month to all women, among others.

    In his most recent visit, on November 22, Kejriwal announced the commencement of the party's 'Mission Punjab,' under which he will go to various locations in Punjab over the next month to unveil the party's strategies and plans for the state's people.

    Also read: Prashant Kishor takes dig at Rahul Gandhi, says Congress' leadership not divine right of an individual

    In September as well, the Aam Aadmi Party held a Tiranga Sankalp Yatra in Noida, even as heavy downpours pelted Delhi and the surrounding areas, in preparation for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election.

    The Aam Aadmi Party-led (AAP) Delhi government also lowered the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol prices on Wednesday in a landmark step. The value-added tax (VAT) has been reduced by Rs 8 per litre.

    In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in the 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. 

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2021, 4:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rs 1,289 crore budget for Central Vista project; 35% work done on new Parliament

    Rs 1,289 crore budget for Central Vista project; 35% work done on new Parliament

    Maharashtra govt suspends former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh over extortion cases-dnm

    Maharashtra govt suspends former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh over extortion cases

    PM Modi chairs meeting on cyclone-related situation amid possible Cyclone Jawad threat-dnm

    PM Modi chairs meeting on cyclone-related situation amid possible Cyclone Jawad threat

    Delhi schools to remain closed again From Tomorrow till further orders over pollution crisis-dnm

    Delhi schools to remain closed again From Tomorrow till further orders over pollution crisis

    Delhi airport mandates RT-PCR test for all flyers from abroad amid Omicron scare-dnm

    Delhi airport mandates RT-PCR test for all flyers from abroad amid Omicron scare

    Recent Stories

    Prashant Kishor takes dig at Rahul Gandhi says Congress leadership not divine right of an individual gcw

    Prashant Kishor takes dig at Rahul Gandhi, says Congress' leadership not divine right of an individual

    Mamata Banerjee asked Swara Bhaskar to join politics and more; here's what happened (Watch) drb

    Mamata Banerjee asked Swara Bhaskar to join politics and more; here's what happened (Watch)

    Rs 1,289 crore budget for Central Vista project; 35% work done on new Parliament

    Rs 1,289 crore budget for Central Vista project; 35% work done on new Parliament

    Maharashtra govt suspends former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh over extortion cases-dnm

    Maharashtra govt suspends former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh over extortion cases

    Akhanda Review: Netizens go gaga over Nandamuri Balakrishna's performance; call it 'Blockbuster' RCB

    'Akhanda' Review: Netizens go gaga over Nandamuri Balakrishna's performance; call it 'Blockbuster'

    Recent Videos

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding here is how the bride's organic mehendi was prepared drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Here is how the bride’s organic mehendi was prepared

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City FC routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated-ycb

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: These are what dreams are made of drb

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: This is what dreams are made of

    Video Icon