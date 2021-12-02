Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal holds ‘Tiranga yatra’ in Pathankot to mobilise AAP cadre

‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Punjab is being seen as an attempt by Delhi’s ruling party to mobilise the AAP cadre ahead of the crucial 2022 Assembly elections in several states.

In a major push to bolster its grip in states, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal held a ‘Tiranga yatra’ in Punjab’s Pathankot to mobilise cadre ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and party leader Bhagwant Mann were also present with him.

The AAP chief has been frequently visiting Punjab ahead of the 2022 assembly election. In the last two months, this is his sixth visit to the poll-bound state. Punjab Assembly elections have been scheduled to take place early next year.

Kejriwal has made several big announcements for the people of Punjab if the Aam Aadmi Party comes to power, some of them being free medical treatment at government hospitals, free education at government schools, Rs 1,000 per month to all women, among others.

In his most recent visit, on November 22, Kejriwal announced the commencement of the party's 'Mission Punjab,' under which he will go to various locations in Punjab over the next month to unveil the party's strategies and plans for the state's people.

Also read: Prashant Kishor takes dig at Rahul Gandhi, says Congress' leadership not divine right of an individual

In September as well, the Aam Aadmi Party held a Tiranga Sankalp Yatra in Noida, even as heavy downpours pelted Delhi and the surrounding areas, in preparation for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led (AAP) Delhi government also lowered the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol prices on Wednesday in a landmark step. The value-added tax (VAT) has been reduced by Rs 8 per litre.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in the 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.