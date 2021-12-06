  • Facebook
    Punjab Election 2022: Amarinder Singh's pact with BJP almost finalised, talks continue on seat sharing

    Singh, who just founded the Punjab Lok Congress party, has declared that his objective is to win the Punjab Assembly elections, and he is confident that he will accomplish so.

    Team Newsable
    Punjab, First Published Dec 6, 2021, 4:21 PM IST
    Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh stated on Monday that a decision on an alliance with the BJP for next year's Punjab elections has been made and that just a seat-sharing deal remains to be finalised. During a press conference, he stated that he would also collaborate with the party of former Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa. He further said that a choice had been made in principle; now, seat adjustment is required. He added they'll also work with Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa sahab's party on seat changes. When questioned about a prospective coalition with the BJP for the next elections in the state, Singh remarked that he would urge both parties that they should choose winners and support those candidates.

    Also Read | Captain Amarinder Singh formally quits Congress, slams Sonia and her children

    Singh, who just founded the Punjab Lok Congress party, has declared that his objective is to win the Punjab Assembly elections, and he is confident that he will accomplish so. He will likely arrive in the capital today to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP head JP Nadda to discuss their anticipated alliance and seat-sharing arrangements for the elections.

    Following the resignation of the Shiromani Akali Dal from the NDA last year, the BJP has been looking for an alliance with a party that might assist it to gain Jat Sikh votes. Just months before the Punjab Assembly elections, Singh resigned from the Congress party and announced the formation of his new political group, the Punjab Lok Congress. He also stated that he was ready for a seat-sharing agreement with the BJP in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, provided the present "farmers' agitation is handled in their favour." The Centre recently overturned the three problematic farm legislation.

    Also Read | 'Great news!': Capt Amarinder Singh 'thankful' to PM Modi, govt for repealing '3 black laws'

    On September 18, Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab chief minister and accused the Congress party of humiliating him. The former Punjab chief minister last saw Shah on September 29, four years after severing relations with the Congress party.

    Nagaland civilians killing: Case of mistaken identity, SIT to complete probe in 30 days, says Amit Shah

    Karnataka Covid surge: As 107 students test positive, parents panic; Education minister ready to shut schools

    Parliament winter session in uproar over Nagaland violence, here's what Opposition leaders demand

    Deal for AK-203 inked before Putin's arrival, Rajnath Singh hails dialogue with Russian counterpart

    Telangana: College turns COVID hotspot as 43 medical students test positive amid Omicron threat

    Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara goes on date night with surprise person, check out the pictures

    Nagaland civilians killing: Case of mistaken identity, SIT to complete probe in 30 days, says Amit Shah

    India has 17,726 pilots but only 2,764 are women: Govt

    Wasim Rizvi, ex-Shia Waqf board chief, converts to Hinduism, wants to be cremated after death

    Ashes 2021-22: England's 2019 Headingley hero Ben Stokes to play Brisbane Test? Here's what Joe Root said

