Punjab CM Channi mocks PM: Nobody fired a bullet or threw a stone; there was no threat to life

The Congress had frequently alleged that the BJP was attempting to gain political mileage when Prime Minister Modi's convoy was spotted stopped on a flyover while protesting farmers blocked the route to Ferozepur, where he was scheduled to speak at an electoral rally.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi strongly reacted on Friday to allegations over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security failure, and is immersed in a huge political struggle with the BJP. Earlier in the day, Channi reacted angrily to the BJP's claims that the state's Congress administration threatened PM Modi's life with "murderous intents."

In an address, Channi asked what was the source of the danger to PM Modi's life. He said there was no one within a kilometre of him, no stones were hurled, no bullets were fired, and no slogans were spoken. He added that how can someone say, "I made it alive!"?

"Such a delicate remark from such a powerful leader. You were elected Prime Minister by the people. Thus it would be best if you made responsible statements. You're saying we want to assassinate our Prime Minister?" he had stated.

The party also maintained that the Prime Minister was not in danger at any stage during the road trip, which they said was performed without prior notification to state police.

PM Modi was supposed to go by helicopter to Ferozepur, but the plan had to be revised due to inclement weather. The BJP claimed that the concern was previously discussed with the state police. The BJP has also stated that planning a land route in the event of an emergency is part of the VIP visit procedure and the responsibility of the state police.

