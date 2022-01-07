  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi security lapse: MHA serves show cause notice to SSP Bathinda, demands response by Saturday

    The officer has been asked to reply by Saturday in writing to the Home Ministry to the notice served to him on Friday.

    PM Modi security lapse: MHA serves show cause notice to SSP Bathinda, demands response by Saturday-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 7, 2022, 4:05 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Ministry of Home Affairs probing the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur, Punjab has issued a show cause notice to SSP Bathinda and asked him to submit his response in a day.

    Archana Varma, Deputy Secretary to the Centre, has stated that since there was grave security lapse during the PM’s visit, the Bathinda SSP is directed to ‘show cause’ as to why action should not be initiated against him under the law including disciplinary action under All India Services (Discipline and Appeal), Rules, 1969, the acts of omission and commission.

    The officer has been asked to reply by Saturday in writing to the Home Ministry to the notice served to him on Friday.

    Government sources have said, “Normally during a PM visit to any state, the CM, Chief Secretary, and DGP are there to receive the PM and accompany him. Today neither of the 3 were there. In fact, cars reserved for the Chief Secretary and DGP were part of the PM’s cavalcade. The question remains whether the top officers of the state had an inkling of what was going to happen and hence decided to skip?”

    Also read: PM Modi security lapse: SC directs Punjab and Haryana HC Registrar General to 'preserve' PM's travel records

    Government sources said, “What was witnessed on the flyover was a surprising scene of connivance between Punjab police and so called protestors. Only Punjab police knew the precise route of the Prime Minister. Never has such police behaviour been witnessed. This is the single biggest lapse in security of any Indian Prime Minister in recent years."

    Prime Minister Modi was in Punjab on Wednesday to dedicate projects worth Rs 42,000 crore to the people. He landed in Bathinda in the morning from where he was scheduled to fly to Ferozepur for a rally. However, bad weather forced a change in plans and PM Modi decided to cover the 100km distance by road - a two-hour drive.

    Just 10km ahead of the venue, his cavalcade was met by protesting farmers, keeping the convoy along with the PM waiting on the bridge for 20 minutes. They finally had to turn back with the PM reportedly telling airport officials to “thank their Chief Minister" that he made it alive to the airport.

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2022, 4:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre rebukes media reports suggesting no cause of alarm amid pandemic, says EC informed on COVID situation-dnm

    Centre rebukes media reports suggesting no cause of alarm amid pandemic, says EC informed on COVID situation

    PM Security Lapse: Why Supreme Court directive is a setback for Punjab

    PM Security Lapse: Why Supreme Court directive is a setback for Punjab

    We inaugurated CNCI way before: CM Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi's hospital inauguration-dnm

    We inaugurated CNCI way before: CM Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi's hospital inauguration

    Poll strategist Prashant Kishor urges EC to ensure 80% people in poll-bound states are fully vaccinated-dnm

    Poll strategist Prashant Kishor urges EC to ensure 80% people in poll-bound states are fully vaccinated

    PM Modi inaugurates second campus of Kolkata's Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute-dnm

    India crosses 150-crore COVID vaccination mark: PM Modi at Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute inauguration

    Recent Stories

    Football EPL 2021-22 Will Philippe Coutinho fill the Jack Grealish void as he reunites with Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard

    EPL 2021-22: Will Coutinho fill the Grealish void as he reunites with Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard?

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Philippe Coutinho reunites with Steven Gerrard after completing loan move to Aston Villa-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Philippe Coutinho reunites with Steven Gerrard after completing loan move to Aston Villa

    Centre rebukes media reports suggesting no cause of alarm amid pandemic, says EC informed on COVID situation-dnm

    Centre rebukes media reports suggesting no cause of alarm amid pandemic, says EC informed on COVID situation

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Jonny Bairstow's determination to Ben Stokes' fan staredown - The talking points from Day 3-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Bairstow's determination to Stokes' fan staredown - The talking points from Day 3

    PM Security Lapse: Why Supreme Court directive is a setback for Punjab

    PM Security Lapse: Why Supreme Court directive is a setback for Punjab

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon
    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'-ycb

    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Choosing pets over kids is selfish and diminishes us says Pope Francis

    Choosing pets over kids is 'selfish and diminishes us', says Pope Francis

    Video Icon