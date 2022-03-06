Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Private military outfits fighting in Russia-Ukraine war?

    Russian embassy in India has said that the US launched a large-scale campaign to induct private military outfits, including Academi, Cubic and DynCorp. It has also stated that the French and Germany have also planned to send ethnic Ukrainians and fighters to Ukraine to fight against the Russian forces.

    Kyiv, First Published Mar 6, 2022, 10:11 AM IST

    With the United States and western countries encouraging the mercenaries and private military outfits to join the fight against Russians in the ongoing war in Ukraine, Moscow has sternly warned they will not be treated as prisoner of war status rather be arrested as criminal. Stating that the mercenaries of all kinds are not combatants under humanitarian law, the Russian defence ministry stated that such people will be subjected to criminal liability. 

    The Russian administration has claimed that the United Kingdom, Denmark, Latvia, Poland and Croatia have officially encouraged their nationals to participate in the combat zones in Ukraine.  In this regard, Russian defence ministry had summoned Croatia’s defence attaché over allegations that around 200 Croatians mercenaries had gone to fight in Ukraine.

    However, Poland government has refuted the claim. A day ago, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy had claimed that about 16,000 foreign fighters will fight with Ukrainian forces against aggressor Russia.  The Russian government has also claimed that the mercenaries used Javelin and NLAW anti-tank weapons, as well as Stinger portable air-defence systems, to commit provocations as well as sabotage and raids on Russian transport, attempting to disrupt the evacuation of the wounded and the supply of ammunition.

    “Some of them represent neo-Nazi organizations of their countries,” it said. The governments of the United Kingdom and Scotland have issued warnings to anyone travelling to the country who is not a trained military personnel. Russia and Ukraine have been engaged into war since February 24 -- days after the Putin administration recognised two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

    The global community, including the US, European Union and the UK have condemned the Russia's war on Ukraine. These countries have imposed political and economic sanctions against Russia to isolate it in global forums.

