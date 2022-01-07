  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Security Lapse: Why Supreme Court directive is a setback for Punjab

    The Bench appointed an National Investigation Agency officer and the Director General of Police-Chandigarh as nodal officers to coordinate with the Registrar General

    PM Security Lapse: Why Supreme Court directive is a setback for Punjab
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 7, 2022, 3:26 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Supreme Court on Friday dealt a major blow to the Punjab government with regard to lapses in the security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state earlier this week. During the course of the hearing, the bench comprising Chief JI NV Ramana, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli said highlighted that the security of the Prime Minister was of paramount importance.

    According to experts, the Punjab government has been compelled to agree to other agencies probing the happenings on January 5. The Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has been asked to keep all documents in its possession. 

    The Bench appointed a National Investigation Agency officer and the Director-General of Police-Chandigarh as nodal officers to coordinate with the Registrar General. This assumes significance as these officers are neither linked to the Punjab government nor the Punjab cadre. It must be noted that the involvement of the NIA indicates that the Supreme Court took into consideration the provisions of the Special Protection Group Act, 1988. Section 14 of the SPG Act states that the state government is obligated to assist the SPG for the security of the Prime Minister of India. 

    The Punjab government informed the court that it had appointed a two-member committee to probe the major security lapse that had occurred and that the same was headed by Justice Mehtab Singh Gill along with the Principal Secretary of the Home Affairs and Justice. However, midway into the hearing, the Punjab Advocate General disowned its very own committee in view of the submissions made by the petitioner that Justice Gill was not a suitable person in view of the observations made by the Supreme Court in the past against him.

    Also Read: Exclusive video of PM Modi's convoy waiting for 20 minutes over flyover in Punjab

    Also Read: SC directs Punjab and Haryana HC Registrar General to 'preserve' PM's travel records

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2022, 3:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    We inaugurated CNCI way before: CM Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi's hospital inauguration-dnm

    We inaugurated CNCI way before: CM Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi's hospital inauguration

    Poll strategist Prashant Kishor urges EC to ensure 80% people in poll-bound states are fully vaccinated-dnm

    Poll strategist Prashant Kishor urges EC to ensure 80% people in poll-bound states are fully vaccinated

    PM Modi inaugurates second campus of Kolkata's Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute-dnm

    India crosses 150-crore COVID vaccination mark: PM Modi at Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute inauguration

    Delhi HC grants bail to freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma accused of passing sensitive documents to Chinese-dnm

    Delhi HC grants bail to freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma accused of passing sensitive documents to Chinese

    No permission for liquor stores during weekend curfew: Karnataka Excise Minister clarifies-ycb

    No permission for liquor stores during weekend curfew: Karnataka Excise Minister clarifies

    Recent Stories

    Twitter testing a feature that will allow users to respond to tweets with photos videos gcw

    Twitter testing a feature that will allow users to respond to tweets with photos, videos

    We inaugurated CNCI way before: CM Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi's hospital inauguration-dnm

    We inaugurated CNCI way before: CM Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi's hospital inauguration

    Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for girlfriend Alia Bhatt; see pics drb

    Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for girlfriend Alia Bhatt; see pics

    Poll strategist Prashant Kishor urges EC to ensure 80% people in poll-bound states are fully vaccinated-dnm

    Poll strategist Prashant Kishor urges EC to ensure 80% people in poll-bound states are fully vaccinated

    tennis australian open 2022 inside novak djokovic 104 dollar a night park hotel hell melbourne amid deportation row

    Australian Open 2022: Inside Novak Djokovic's $104-a-night 'hotel hell' amid deportation row

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon
    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'-ycb

    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Choosing pets over kids is selfish and diminishes us says Pope Francis

    Choosing pets over kids is 'selfish and diminishes us', says Pope Francis

    Video Icon