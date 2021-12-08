  • Facebook
    PM Modi to chair Cabinet Committee on Security meeting at 6.30 pm today

    The meeting will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

    PM Modi to chair Cabinet Committee on Security meeting at 6.30 pm today-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 6:34 PM IST
    In connection with the tragic IAF helicopter crash ferrying CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 others, The Prime Minister-led Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is scheduled to meet at 6.30 pm to discuss the situation arising near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. The meeting will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

    Meanwhile, the government will issue a statement tomorrow in Parliament over the crash.

    Thirteen of the 14 people on board the IAF helicopter that crashed in Tamil Nadu have been killed, news agency PTI quoted Nilgiris Collector as saying.  He also informed that the one who survived is a male.

    In other developments, Army Chief General MM Naravane briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the incident of the crash of a military chopper in Tamil Nadu, that was also carrying CDS Gen Bipin Rawat. Army Chief General MM Naravane also visited CDS Rawat's residence a short while ago.

    While Chief of Air Staff VR Chaudhari is slated to visit the crash site, his wife reportedly visited the residence of CDS General Bipin Rawat a short while ago.

    For the unreserved, an IAF chopper Mi-17V5 crashed on Wednesday when it was on its way from the Sulur IAF base to the Defence Services College (DSC) at Wellington. The chopper was in flames under the impact of the crash. 14 people were on board the ill-fated chopper and Wing commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan was flying it.

    Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind was scheduled to inaugurate the Darbar Hall at the Raj Bhavan in Maharashtra on Wednesday, but the event has been put off. Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari announced that the event was “put off”. However, the reason for the same was not specified. The announcement came after an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter carrying chief of defence staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and several other officers on board met with an accident near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu earlier in the day.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2021, 6:34 PM IST
    BREAKING: India loses one of its most decorated officers; CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dies in IAF chopper crash in TN

    Farmers accept Centre's proposal; may end protest on Thursday noon

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: 13 out of 14 confirmed dead; DNA testing to reveal identities

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Leaders across party lines express grief over accident

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: All you need to know about IAF's Mi-17V5 chopper

    EXCLUSIVE Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding: Localites at Clarks Amer hotel, Jaipur irritated

    BREAKING: India loses one of its most decorated officers; CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dies in IAF chopper crash in TN

    Farmers accept Centre's proposal; may end protest on Thursday noon

    John Abraham ventures into Malayalam films; actors says Mohanlal is his mother's favourite actor (Watch)

    Bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande hospitalised before wedding, here's why

    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "I'm still thinking of the last three games, how we improve from it" - Juan Ferrando

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - Jose Manuel Diaz

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4

    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150 billion over Myanmar hate speech

