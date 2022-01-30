  • Facebook
    PM Modi to address 30th NCW Foundation Day programme in Delhi on January 31

    Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will also be present on the occasion.
     

    PM Modi to address 30th NCW Foundation Day programme in Delhi on January 31
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 30, 2022, 4:44 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 30th National Commission for Women (NCW) Foundation Day programme on January 31 via video conferencing at 4:30 pm. The theme of the programme – ‘She The Change Maker’ aims at celebrating the achievements of women in different fields.

    The State Commissions for Women, Department of Women and Child Development in State Governments, University and College teaching faculty and students, voluntary organisations, women entrepreneurs and business associations will be a part of the event.

    Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will also be present on the occasion.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India is fighting with great success with the new wave of Covid-19 adding that the cases of the virus have started decreasing, which is a good sign.

    “India is fighting with great success with the new wave of Covid-19,” the Prime Minister said while addressing the nation in the 85th edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ on Sunday.

    As India's 75% population achieved the landmark of fully vaccinating the adult population against coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated “fellow citizens for the momentous feat”.

    “75% of all adults are fully vaccinated. Congratulations to our fellow citizens for this momentous feat. Proud of all those who are making our vaccination drive a success,” wrote PM Modi.

    India started the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16, 2021. Vaccination for the age group of 15-18 years began on January 3 this year, while booster doses began being administered to health and frontline workers and the elderly from January 10.

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2022, 4:44 PM IST
