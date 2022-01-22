  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi talks about good governance, says ‘Direct, emotional connect between administration, public needed’

    Chief Ministers of several states such as Gujarat, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh also participated in the interaction. 

    PM Modi talks about good governance, says Direct, emotional connect between administration, public needed-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 22, 2022, 2:40 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with district magistrates (DMs) from various parts of the country on implementation of key government schemes, said aspirational districts are now eliminating the barriers to the progress of the country and they have become accelerators for growth instead of impediments.

    Lauding ‘aspirational districts’ for removing the barriers in taking the country forward, the Prime Minister said, “When the aspirations of others become our own aspirations, when fulfilling the dreams of others becomes a measure of our success, then that path of duty creates history. Today, we see this history being created in the aspirational districts of the country.”

    Chief Ministers of several states such as Gujarat, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh also took part in the interaction. “District administrations have an important role in good governance. It helps the government to implement the schemes in a better way. Detailed guidelines should be made for field visits and inspections,” PM Modi told the DMs.

    A sort of ‘top to bottom’ and ‘bottom to top’ flow of governance is needed, he said, adding that an important aspect of this is technology and innovation. Officials in aspirational districts now feel a great deal of satisfaction when they see lives of people improving with their efforts, PM Modi said.

    The Prime Minister took direct feedback about the progress and present status of implementation of government schemes and programmes in the districts. It is aimed at achieving saturation of various schemes by various departments in the districts in mission mode, in convergence with all stakeholders.

    Launched by the Prime Minister in January 2018, the aspirational districts programme aims to transform 112 most under-developed districts quickly and effectively across the country.

    During the interaction, PM Modi asked DMs to make plans for taking various government benefits to every citizen in their districts in a time-bound manner. He also asked to take it up as a mission to make their respective districts visible on the global stage.

    Highlighting the importance of district administrations in good governance, the prime minister said it helps the government to implement the schemes in a better way. He suggested the officials chalk out detailed guidelines for field visits and inspections. He also called on the civil servants to work for the country with the same enthusiasm they had on the first day in the service.

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2022, 2:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda health stable after testing COVID-19 positive-dnm

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda health stable after testing COVID-19 positive

    Goa Election 2022: Fight between dishonesty and character, Sena on Parrikar's son contesting as independent-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: ‘Fight between dishonesty and character’, Sena on Parrikar’s son contesting as independent

    UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi surprised at BSP chief Mayawati's silence; talks on Congress' strategy-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi ‘surprised’ at BSP chief Mayawati’s ‘silence’; talks on Congress’ strategy

    Assembly Elections 2022: EC to decide on ban on physical rallies in poll-bound states as COVID-19 cases surge-dnm

    Assembly Elections 2022: EC to decide on ban on physical rallies in poll-bound states as COVID-19 cases surge

    BMTC bus catches fire in Bengaluru, passengers and crew unhurt; probe ordered-dnm

    BMTC bus catches fire in Bengaluru, passengers and crew unhurt; probe ordered

    Recent Stories

    BJP plans to contest on all sitting seats in Bihar Legislative Council election - ADT

    BJP plans to contest on all sitting seats in Bihar Legislative Council election

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda health stable after testing COVID-19 positive-dnm

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda health stable after testing COVID-19 positive

    Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover gets trolled; Paytm calls it 'Udhaar Tank India' RCB

    Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover gets trolled; Paytm calls it 'Udhaar Tank India'

    BCCI President Sourav Ganguly rubbishes reports of issuing show-cause notice to Virat Kohli-ayh

    BCCI President Sourav Ganguly rubbishes reports of issuing show-cause notice to Virat Kohli

    Manipur Election 2022: EC confirms postal ballots voting for militants in 'designated camps' - ADT

    Manipur Election 2022: EC confirms postal ballots voting for militants in 'designated camps'

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day-dnm

    Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day

    Video Icon
    Citing threat to financial stability Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Citing threat to financial stability, Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Video Icon
    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Video Icon
    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Video Icon
    explained why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace sinking Jakarta

    Explained: Why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace ‘sinking’ Jakarta

    Video Icon