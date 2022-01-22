PM Modi talks about good governance, says ‘Direct, emotional connect between administration, public needed’

Chief Ministers of several states such as Gujarat, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh also participated in the interaction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with district magistrates (DMs) from various parts of the country on implementation of key government schemes, said aspirational districts are now eliminating the barriers to the progress of the country and they have become accelerators for growth instead of impediments.

Lauding ‘aspirational districts’ for removing the barriers in taking the country forward, the Prime Minister said, “When the aspirations of others become our own aspirations, when fulfilling the dreams of others becomes a measure of our success, then that path of duty creates history. Today, we see this history being created in the aspirational districts of the country.”

Chief Ministers of several states such as Gujarat, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh also took part in the interaction. "District administrations have an important role in good governance. It helps the government to implement the schemes in a better way. Detailed guidelines should be made for field visits and inspections," PM Modi told the DMs.

A sort of ‘top to bottom’ and ‘bottom to top’ flow of governance is needed, he said, adding that an important aspect of this is technology and innovation. Officials in aspirational districts now feel a great deal of satisfaction when they see lives of people improving with their efforts, PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister took direct feedback about the progress and present status of implementation of government schemes and programmes in the districts. It is aimed at achieving saturation of various schemes by various departments in the districts in mission mode, in convergence with all stakeholders.

Launched by the Prime Minister in January 2018, the aspirational districts programme aims to transform 112 most under-developed districts quickly and effectively across the country.

During the interaction, PM Modi asked DMs to make plans for taking various government benefits to every citizen in their districts in a time-bound manner. He also asked to take it up as a mission to make their respective districts visible on the global stage.

Highlighting the importance of district administrations in good governance, the prime minister said it helps the government to implement the schemes in a better way. He suggested the officials chalk out detailed guidelines for field visits and inspections. He also called on the civil servants to work for the country with the same enthusiasm they had on the first day in the service.