    PM Modi's Gurupurab gift to farmers: Centre to repeal all 3 farm laws

    The three controversial farm laws will be repealed constitutionally in the forthcoming Winter session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 19, 2021, 9:19 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Friday during which he announced that the Centre was repealing the three controversial farm laws against which hundreds of farmers had been protesting since November 2020 outside Delhi borders.

    The Prime Minister said, "We brought farm laws to empower farmers. The laws were discussed in Parliament. Many farmer associations supported the laws. We brought these laws with full sincerity. the laws were in farmers' interest. We failed to enlighten all the farmers. We listened to their grievance. In fact, we even suggested that the laws could be kept in abeyance for two years."

    Stating that agriculture reforms and welfare of farmers were top priority for him when he became Prime Minister in 2014, he said that his government had time and again sought to assure the country's agriculturists that the objective was that the farmers of the country, especially small farmers, get more strength, get the right price for their products and have more options to sell their produce. 

    Also Read: Farm Laws Repeal: Opposition says pride broken, farmers have won

    The new laws were well-intentioned and aimed at the welfare of small farmers, the Prime Minister said, adding, however, that the government was unable to convince a section of farmers about how the sacred and honest laws would benefit them. He said that even agricultural economists, scientists and progressive farmers also tried in vain to make them understand the importance of agricultural laws.

    Prime Minister Modi said that he was apologising to the nation since some farmers did not understand what the government wanted to do through the farm laws. "I am apologising to the countrymen today. There must be some shortcoming from our end that we were unable to convince them. We have decided to repeal the new farm laws," he added. This is not the time to point fingers, the Prime Minister said, adding that in the forthcoming Winter session of Parliament, all three farm laws will be constitutionally repealed.

    After announcing the rollback of farm laws, Prime Minister Modi requested all farmers to return to their homes and farms. He appealed to the farmers to make a new beginning. The decision come as a major victory for farmers who have been camped outside the national capital New Delhi since November last year. The farmers had then made it clear that they were prepared for a long haul and that they would not return home until the Centre completely rolled back the controversial farm laws. Since then, the Centre and the protesting farmers have had multiple rounds of talks, but failed to reach any sort of an agreement, as the farmers refused to budge from their core demand.

    The three farm laws had been enacted in September last year. The government had then asserted that the new laws were essential to revolutionising the country's agricultural sector, empowering the farmers and boosting production through private investment. However, a section of farmers was up in arms. They believed that the new legislations were aimed at destroying their earnings by ending guaranteed pricing and would force them to sell their crops to multinationals at cheaper rates.

    Also See: PM Modi's address to nation | Highlights

    Prime Minister's 3-Day Uttar Pradesh Visit

    The landmark announcement came hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins of his three-day visit to election-bound Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister will be visiting the Jhansi later this evening at around 5 pm where he will launch and unveil multiple defence sector initiatives at the 'Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv'. The 'Parv' is being held in Jhansi from November 17-19 as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav' celebrations.

    Besides laying the foundation stone of the Rs 400 crore project at the Jhansi node of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor, the Prime Minister will formally hand over indigenously designed and developed equipment to the Indian armed forces. These include handing over of drones or unmanned aerial vehicles developed by Indian startups to the Indian Army, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited developed Light Combat Helicopter to the Indian Air Force and the DRDO designed Advanced Electronic Warfare suite for naval ships to the Indian Navy. He will also be unveiling an augmented reality-powered kiosk at the National War Memorial, which will enable visitors to pay floral homage to martyrs through the simple click of the button. The next day, the Prime Minister will be in Lucknow where he will attend the DGP's conference on the weekend before returning to Delhi. 

    Also Read: 'Great news!': Capt Amarinder Singh 'thankful' to PM Modi, govt for repealing '3 black laws'

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2021, 10:24 AM IST
