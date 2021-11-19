  • Facebook
    'Great news!': Capt Amarinder Singh 'thankful' to PM Modi, govt for repealing '3 black laws'

    Calling it 'great news', Captain Amarinder Singh said he is thankful to PM Modi for accepting the demands of every Punjabi and repealing three 'black laws on the pious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 19, 2021, 9:58 AM IST
    As soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government had decided to withdraw the three farm laws, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took to the micro-blogging site on Friday to thank the government.

    Calling it 'great news', Captain Amarinder Singh said he is thankful to PM Modi for accepting the demands of every Punjabi and repealing three 'black laws on the pious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. He added that he was sure that the central government would continue to work in tandem for the development of the farmers.

     

    On Friday, PM Modi addressed the nation during which he revealed that the Centre was revoking three contentious farm rules against which hundreds of farmers have been demonstrating outside Delhi's boundaries since November 2020. Prime Minister Modi stated that the purpose of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, particularly small farmers, and that he apologised if any farmers did not grasp what the government was trying to do with the farm laws.

    Prime Minister Modi said that, despite the fact that the three laws were intended to assist farmers, the administration was unable to persuade a segment of farmers despite its best efforts. This is not the time to point fingers, the Prime Minister stated, adding that all three agricultural legislation would be constitutionally abolished during the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Prime Minister Modi urged that all farmers return to their homes and farms after announcing the repeal of agricultural rules. He urged the farmers to make a fresh start.

