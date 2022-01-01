PM Modi releases Rs 20,900 crore for 10 crore farmer families

Prime Minister Modi also released an equity grant of more than Rs 14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations, which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers.

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday released the 10th instalment of financial benefit under the PM Kisan scheme worth about Rs 20,900 crore. During the event, the Prime Minister also released an equity grant of more than Rs 14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations, which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers.

The 10th instalment would see an amount of Rs 20,900 crore being transferred to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a sum of Rs 6000 per year is electronically transferred to the account of the beneficiary farmer families. The amount is paid out in three equal four-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each. This financial assistance is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

During the video conference, the Prime Minister also interacted with a few representatives of the Farmer Producer Organizations and addressed the nation as well. According to the data from the Agriculture ministry, an amount of more than Rs 65,800 crore has been transferred during 2021-22 to the bank accounts of farmers as part of the scheme. And since the scheme's inception, a total amount of more than Rs 1.82 lakh crore has been transferred to the beneficiary families.

The ministry informed that the farmers can access the PM-KISAN portal and walk-in via common service centres to avail the benefit of the PM Kisan Scheme. A PM Kisan portal (http://pmkisan.gov.in) has been rolled out as a unified e-platform for transferring benefits directly into farmers bank accounts through the Public Financial Management System integration. This facilitates the ease of monitoring fund transaction details across the country. The portal also provides village-wise details of beneficiaries at the Farmers Corner section.

