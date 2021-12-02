PM Modi chairs meeting on cyclone-related situation amid possible Cyclone Jawad threat

The weather office said that the intensity of rainfall in Odisha will increase from December 4, especially in the coastal districts and interior districts will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting on the cyclone-related situation in the country and was briefed by top officials on the possible cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal that could affect north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts.

The meeting was held amid the alert over the formation of Cyclone Jawad over the Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has generated its first alert for the formation of Cyclone Jawad. The cyclone is likely to reach the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast on the morning of December 4, 2021, the weather department said.

With the IMD forecast of a cyclonic storm reaching Odisha coast on December 4, the state government on Wednesday had asked collectors of 13 districts to prepare for evacuation of the people and has chalked out a disaster management strategy by requisitioning NDRF, ODRAF and fire department personnel for rescue and relief operation.

The forecast said that the low pressure area in south Andaman Sea will intensify into a depression and move towards the coast as a cyclonic storm on December 4 and the Coast Guard has initiated extensive pre-emptive measures in the eastern coast keeping it in view.

The IMD has issued red warning (heavy to very heavy rainfall) in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts in Odisha.

Orange warning, which indicates less intensity than the red warning, has been issued in Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Koraput districts for December 4 after the cyclonic storm reaches near the coast. It also issued yellow warning indicating heavy rainfall in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Malkangiri districts on the same day.