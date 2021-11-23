PM Modi and Amit Shah dial Karnataka CM Bommai, take stock of Bengaluru rain damages

Following heavy rains that marooned Bengaluru's Yelahanka Zone area on Sunday midnight and Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had dialed Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and sought details about the rain-related damages in Bengaluru and state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah today dialed Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and sought details of rain-related damages in Bengaluru and the state after a record rainfall this November. Yesterday, a video of SDRF personnel rescuing apartment dwellers using boats went viral. The visuals portrayed the sorry state of Yelahanka zone in Bengaluru due to heavy flooding.

Yelahanka zone was marooned after a heavy downpour of 138 mm recorded in just one hour on Sunday midnight lashed the state capital. Immediately Fire and Emergency and State Disaster Response Force teams were rushed and stranded residents were rescued using boats and tractors and food was provided by BBMP.

Following the call from PM and HM, CM Bommai along with Civic officials visited the spot and spoke to the affected residents in the surrounding area. While interacting with residents from the jeep, the CM said that he will set things right, clear encroachment of culverts, and ensure there is no flooding in the future.

Compensation for house damage:

The CM spoke to the press after his inspection and said that there are two big lakes and said, due to flooding of wetlands water swelled in a stormwater drain. And asked to increase the height and width of the same. It is said that the stormwater will be made 30 feet deep. And also has instructed the BBMP commissioner to release 10,000 for damages. Five lakh compensation if the house has maximum damage. Immediately Rs 1 lakh will be released for such houses.

He said notices will be issued to a house that has come upon lake buffer zones. He said the government is already redesigning stormwater drains and covering 50 kilometers of areas in the City. Now after rains and damages, a decision will soon be taken to increase work in another 50 kilometers area in the city and its surroundings.

He assured that a master plan will be drawn and ensure that when all the lakes get filled, the overflowing water will be diverted through a proper drainage system. From Yelahanka it will be diverted to Mahadevapura area and from here it will be diverted to the big culvert that will take stormwater to Tamil Nadu.