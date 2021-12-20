  • Facebook
    Parliament winter session: Onus on government to keep House in order and not Opposition’s, says Rahul Gandhi

    Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today expressed disappointment over lack of progress in resolving the stalemate on the issue of suspension of 12 Members of the House; calls for discipline and decorum in the House.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 20, 2021, 2:38 PM IST
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, said that the onus to keep the Parliament in order is on the government. He added that the Opposition wants to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri case in the Parliament, but the government is not allowing it. He also reiterated the demand of sacking Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni for his involvement in the case.

    “It is the government’s responsibility to keep the House in order, not the Opposition,” he said.

    Meanwhile, amid protest by Opposition over Lakhimpur violence and suspension of 12 MPs Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 3 pm. Earlier in the day, the Opposition rejected the Centre's invitation to floor leaders of five parties for a meeting to resolve the impasse over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs and demanded the inclusion of all the parties.

    Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today expressed disappointment over lack of progress in resolving the stalemate on the issue of suspension of 12 Members of the House; calls for discipline and decorum in the House.

    The meeting of floor leaders of both Houses of Parliament was convened to chalk out the further strategy on revoking suspension of 12 Opposition MPs and demand for resignation of Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri issue.

    In the past days of the current session, the House faced disruption on various issues, especially over the revocation of suspension of 12 MPs.

    On the other hand, Piyush Goyal, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, said on Monday, “We invited 5 political parties for talks today. If they had any objection, they should have come to the meeting and told us to invite others. But they didn't come. It is easy to understand their mentality. They are violating all Parliamentary norms and procedure.”

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2021, 2:38 PM IST
