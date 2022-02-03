  • Facebook
    Pakistani business tycoon says Narendra Modi can visit in a month if 'we get our act together'

    Pakistani business tycoon Mian Muhammad Mansha expressed hope that the talks between the two countries would bring some positive and fruitful results soon

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 3, 2022, 1:24 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi could visit Islamabad in a month's time if relations between India and Pakistan gets better, a top Pakistani businessman claimed, stating that the back door diplomacy between the two countries is underway. 

    The Pakistani business tycoon, Mian Muhammad Mansha expressed hope that the talks between the two countries would bring some positive and fruitful results soon. "If ties get better between the two neighbours, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could visit Pakistan in a month if we get our act together," Nishat Group Chairman Mian Mansha told businessmen at the Lahore Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.

    As per the local media reports, Mansha also advised the two countries to resolve their disputes in a bid to eliminate poverty in the region. He also warned that Pakistan should mend its trade ties with India else his country could face disastrous consequences. 

    Stating that there is no permanent enmity between two nations, he narrated the story of European wars and said, "Europe fought two great wars, but ultimately settled for peace and regional development." 

    "We need peace. They have technologies and we also have something to offer them. I have dealt with Indians also. Some years back, their commerce minister during Manmohan Singh regime used to discuss with me and had at times tears in his eyes and showed me his WhatsApp message that he sent to Sonia Gandhi. So there are no permanent enemies. We need to improve our relations," he said.

    The two countries have had strained relations, including snapping of trade ties, since India withdrew the special status granted to Jammu & Kashmir and created two Union Territories in 2019. 

    Pakistan has been insisting on restoring Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir and withdrawal of security forces from the Kashmir valley. India, on the other hand, has been urging Pakistan to deal with terror emanating from its soil. New Delhi has time and again reiterated that talks and terror cannot go on simultaneously and that the talks can only progress if the Imran Khan government acts against the terrorists and terror organisations operating on its territory.

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2022, 1:59 PM IST
