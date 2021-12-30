  • Facebook
    Pakistan based YouTube channels banned globally for spreading fake narratives against India

    Around 20 Pakistan-based YouTube channels broadcasting false narratives about India were banned from all international platforms.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 30, 2021, 5:25 PM IST
    Following the Indian government's request, around 20 Pakistan-based YouTube channels broadcasting false narratives about India were banned from all the international platforms.

    On Monday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur issued two different orders, directing the internet service providers to block 20 news channels/portals on YouTube spreading fake news on the internet.

    The 20 banned Pakistan YouTube channels named are: The Punch Line, International Web News, Khalsa TV, The Naked Truth, News24, 48 News, Fictional, Historical Facts, Punjab Viral, Naya Pakistan Global, Cover Story, Go Global eCommerce, Junaid Haleem Official, Tayyab Hanif, Zain Ali Official, Mohsin Rajput Official, Kaneez Fatima, Sadaf Durrani, Mian Imran Ahmad, and Najam Ul Hassan Bajwa.

    The I&B Ministry claims these channels and websites belong to a coordinated disinformation network operating from Pakistan and spread fake narratives on sensitive topics related to India. The content uploaded on these channels was divisive in a coordinated manner on topics like Kashmir, Indian Army, minority communities in India, Ram Mandir, General Bipin Rawat, etc, it added.

    An official statement by the I&B Ministry reads, "The modus operandi of the anti-India disinformation campaign involved 'The Naya Pakistan Group (NPG),' operating from Pakistan, having a network of YouTube channels, and some other standalone YouTube channels not related to NPG. The channels had a combined subscriber base of over 35 lakh, and their videos had over 55 crore views. Some of the YouTube channels of the Naya Pakistan Group (NPG) were being operated by anchors of Pakistani news channels."

    These digital channels had also uploaded content on issues such as the farmers' protest, protests related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), to provoke minorities against the government, the ministry said.

    The ministry further added, the content on these YouTube channels would be used to post content to undermine the democratic process of the upcoming elections in five states.

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2021, 5:29 PM IST
