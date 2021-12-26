  • Facebook
    Omicron variant: Maharashtra to go under lockdown if oxygen demand rises, says Minister Rajesh Tope

    “There would be a state-wide lockdown only if the demand for medical oxygen rises, as happened before our earlier notifications in this regard,” Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 26, 2021, 9:32 AM IST
    Amid growing concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said that the government would think of a lockdown in case the demand for medical oxygen touches 800 metric tonnes per day. The statement comes as Maharashtra government announced additional Covid curbs and banned the assembly of more than five persons in public places between 9 pm to 6 am while restricting the number of people allowed at public functions in view of coronavirus cases and the Omicron threat.

    Tope said the third wave could be of Omicron and the State government will keep on reviewing the situation and demand for oxygen. “If the number goes on increasing, then the 800 MT limit can be brought down to 500 MT,” he said, appealing all to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

    “There would be a state-wide lockdown only if the demand for medical oxygen rises, as happened before our earlier notifications in this regard. We do not want people to face more restrictions. So, I am making an appeal to people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Wearing a mask is very important,” he said.

    Also read: Doctors on January 2022 vaccine drive: Some call it need of the hour, others say move lacks scientific basis

    Tope said though Omicron cases were increasing rapidly, the patients were showing mild symptoms and not ending up in ICUs. Nor did they need supplemental oxygen, he said.

    The Minister did not mention the current rate of consumption of medical oxygen in the state. The oxygen-producing capacity in the state is 1,250 MT around the second wave, which has been scaled up.

    “A close watch is being kept on the cases. The third wave is likely because of the Omicron variant and so all care has to be taken. We request people to follow the norms and abide by the curbs, considering the increase in Omicron cases,” he said.

    Meanwhile, Mumbai registered 757 new coronavirus cases. However, the city did not report a single death. This is the sixth time since the pandemic that the city has reported zero deaths.

