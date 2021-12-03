  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amid Omicron threat, India's genome scientists recommend booster shot for those above 40

    The advice came as parliamentarians demanded a booster dosage of Covid vaccinations during a debate in the Lok Sabha on the country's pandemic condition.

    Omicron India genome scientists recommend booster shot for those above 40 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 3, 2021, 5:45 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Top Indian genome experts have suggested a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccinations for those over the age of 40, with a preference for high-risk, high-exposure populations. The advice was issued in the weekly bulletin of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Sequencing Consortium (INSACOG), a government-created network of national testing facilities to monitor Covid-19 genetic variants.

    According to the INSACOG advisory, immunisation of all remaining unvaccinated at-risk individuals, as well as consideration of a booster dose for those 40 years of age and beyond, may be considered, commencing with the most high-risk or high-exposure individuals. The advice came as parliamentarians demanded a booster dosage of Covid vaccinations during a debate in the Lok Sabha on the country's pandemic condition.

    Genetic surveillance, according to INSACOG, will be required for early detection of the existence of this mutation, allowing relevant public health interventions to be performed. It also advised that monitoring travel to and from known impacted locations and contact tracing of Covid-19 cases with an epidemiological link to the afflicted areas and additional testing has been adopted.

    Also Read | Omicron in Karnataka: Mandatory vaccine for parents of children and public entering malls and theatres

    It went on to say that all remaining unvaccinated at-risk persons should be vaccinated and that a booster dose should be considered for those aged 40 and over. Because low levels of neutralising antibodies from existing vaccinations are unlikely to be adequate to neutralise Omicron, the government should initially target the most high-risk / high-exposure populations, even though the risk of severe illness is still likely to be decreased. This comes amid MPs' calls for a booster dosage of COVID-19 vaccinations during a debate in the Lok Sabha on India's pandemic crisis. In the aftermath of the Omicron danger, the Serum Institute of India requested authorisation from India's pharmaceuticals authority for a booster dosage of Covishield on Thursday.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2021, 5:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: PM Modi to kickstart poll campaign with rally in Doon on December 4-dnm

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: PM Modi to kickstart poll campaign with rally in Doon on December 4

    Omicron in Karnataka: Mandatory vaccination for parents of school children and public entering malls and theatres-ycb

    Omicron in Karnataka: Mandatory vaccine for parents of children and public entering malls and theatres

    10 SA returnees go missing in Bengaluru: BBMP chief says have mechanism to trace them-ycb

    10 SA returnees go missing in Bengaluru: BBMP chief says have mechanism to trace them

    Haryana government shuts down schools in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonepat, Jhajjar due to air pollution-dnm

    Haryana government shuts down schools in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonepat, Jhajjar due to air pollution

    Supreme Court mocks Yogi Adityanath government after it blames Pakistan for air pollution-dnm

    Supreme Court mocks Yogi Adityanath government after it blames Pakistan for air pollution

    Recent Stories

    India vs New Zealand, IND vz NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test report: Mayank Agarwal slams 4th Test century; puts India on top on Day 1-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Mayank Agarwal slams 4th Test century; puts India on top on Day 1

    Congress gone into deep freezer oppn looking upto mamata banerjee to fill vacuum gcw

    Congress gone into 'deep freezer', Oppn now looking up to Mamata Banerjee to fill vacuum: TMC mouthpiece

    Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's pre-wedding photos is all about love SCJ

    Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's pre-wedding photos is all about love

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: PM Modi to kickstart poll campaign with rally in Doon on December 4-dnm

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: PM Modi to kickstart poll campaign with rally in Doon on December 4

    IMD forecasts colder days ahead for Delhi likely to receive rains on December 5 gcw

    IMD forecasts colder days for Delhi; likely to receive rains on December 5, 6

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB needs to focus on defending set-pieces ahead of CFC game-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB needs to focus on defending set-pieces ahead of CFC game

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Match Highlights (Game 15): JFC and HFC settle it out 1-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 15): JFC and HFC settle it out 1-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: Bozidar Bandovic feels CFC should improve physically and tactically ahead of SCEB clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic feels CFC should improve physically and tactically ahead of SCEB clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ashes 2021-22: Milestones that can be attained-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Milestones that can be attained

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Rapid-fire with Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria drb

    Exclusive: Rapid-fire with ‘Tadap’ stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria

    Video Icon