Omicron in India: Over 100 foreign returnees in Maharashtra untraceable, phones 'turned off'

The number of Omicron cases in Maharashtra has risen to ten after two completely vaccinated people who returned from overseas last month tested positive for the new strain.

Amid the Omicron panic, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation head Vijay Suryavanshi stated that 109 of 295 recent foreign returnees to the Thane district township were now untraceable. He stated that several of these people's phones had been turned off and that many of the last residences supplied were determined to be locked. Suryavanshi stated that all "at-risk" nations' repatriation to KDMC borders would be subjected to a 7-day home quarantine, followed by a COVID-19 test on the eighth day.

He stated that even if the test is negative, they would be subjected to another 7-day home quarantine. It will be the responsibility of housing society members to guarantee that the norm is not broken. He also stated that marriages, meetings, and other events are being closely monitored to reduce infractions. He said that 72% of persons in KDMC had received the first vaccine dosage, and 52% were completely immunised. Recently, one Omicron case was discovered in a Dombivali household.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike in Karnataka reported missing ten returnees. It then tracked down the ten people who had gone missing after arriving from South Africa.

Before them, seven people in the Pune district had tested positive for the Omicron strain of coronavirus, including a non-resident Indian (NRI) mother and her two kids from Nigeria. Maharashtra has now recorded ten instances of the new variety, including seven from Pune and three from the MMR.