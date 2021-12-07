  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Omicron in India: Over 100 foreign returnees in Maharashtra untraceable, phones 'turned off'

    The number of Omicron cases in Maharashtra has risen to ten after two completely vaccinated people who returned from overseas last month tested positive for the new strain.

    Omicron in India Over 100 foreign returnees in Maharashtra untraceable gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 9:45 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Amid the Omicron panic, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation head Vijay Suryavanshi stated that 109 of 295 recent foreign returnees to the Thane district township were now untraceable. He stated that several of these people's phones had been turned off and that many of the last residences supplied were determined to be locked. Suryavanshi stated that all "at-risk" nations' repatriation to KDMC borders would be subjected to a 7-day home quarantine, followed by a COVID-19 test on the eighth day.

    He stated that even if the test is negative, they would be subjected to another 7-day home quarantine. It will be the responsibility of housing society members to guarantee that the norm is not broken. He also stated that marriages, meetings, and other events are being closely monitored to reduce infractions. He said that 72% of persons in KDMC had received the first vaccine dosage, and 52% were completely immunised. Recently, one Omicron case was discovered in a Dombivali household.

    Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike in Karnataka reported missing ten returnees. It then tracked down the ten people who had gone missing after arriving from South Africa.

    The number of Omicron cases in Maharashtra has risen to ten after two completely vaccinated people who returned from overseas last month tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus yesterday night in Mumbai. According to the BMC, the 37-year-old guy, who came to Mumbai from South Africa on November 25, was infected with Omicron, as did one of his contacts, a 36-year-old female acquaintance who arrived in the city from the United States the same day.

    Also Read | Amid Omicron scare, India might witness third wave of coronavirus by February, suggests IIT Kanpur scientist

    Before them, seven people in the Pune district had tested positive for the Omicron strain of coronavirus, including a non-resident Indian (NRI) mother and her two kids from Nigeria. Maharashtra has now recorded ten instances of the new variety, including seven from Pune and three from the MMR.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2021, 9:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi to inaugurate 3 mega projects worth over RS 9600 crore in Uttar Pradesh Gorakhpur gcw

    PM Modi to inaugurate 3 mega projects worth over Rs 9600 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur today

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress announces names who will be heading poll affairs in state-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress announces names who will be heading poll affairs in state

    Putin meets Modi: India time-tested friend, friendly nation and great power-dnm

    Putin meets Modi: ‘India time-tested friend, friendly nation and great power’

    Punjab Election 2022 Amarinder Singh pact with BJP almost finalised talks continue on seat sharing gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Amarinder Singh's pact with BJP almost finalised, talks continue on seat sharing

    Nagaland civilians killing: Case of mistaken identity, SIT to complete probe in 30 days, says Amit Shah-dnm

    Nagaland civilians killing: Case of mistaken identity, SIT to complete probe in 30 days, says Amit Shah

    Recent Stories

    Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal wedding Live Updates here all that you need to know at a glance RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding Live Updates: Here’s all that you need to know at a glance

    PM Modi to inaugurate 3 mega projects worth over RS 9600 crore in Uttar Pradesh Gorakhpur gcw

    PM Modi to inaugurate 3 mega projects worth over Rs 9600 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur today

    Ashes 2021: Anderson ruled out of Gabba test; Woakes likely replacement

    Ashes 2021: Anderson ruled out of Gabba Test; Woakes likely replacement

    Omicron India might witness third wave of coronavirus by February suggests IIT Kanpur scientist gcw

    Amid Omicron scare, India might witness third wave of coronavirus by February, suggests IIT Kanpur scientist

    Did Tristan Thompson cheat on Khloe Kardashian again? Reports say NBA player welcomes third baby RCB

    Did Tristan Thompson cheat on Khloe Kardashian again? Reports say NBA player welcomes third baby

    Recent Videos

    former united states president donald trump social media firm truth social raises 1 billion dollars

    Donald Trump’s social media firm TRUTH Social raises $1 billion

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic doesn't want team to get complacent-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic doesn't want team to get complacent

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 19): Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 19): Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon