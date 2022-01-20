  • Facebook
    'No room for discrimination in new India,' says PM Modi at launch of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav'

    PM Modi noted that the country exists because of us, and we live because of the country and that this knowledge is becoming the most incredible power of Indians in creating a new India.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 20, 2022, 11:53 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ki Ore' through video conferencing on Thursday. The programme presented the Brahma Kumaris' yearly endeavours dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which comprise more than 30 campaigns and over 15000 programmes and events.

    In his remarks at the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi stated that crores of Indians are laying the groundwork for Swarnim Bharat. Our growth is dependent on the progress of the nation. He noted that the country exists because of us, and we live because of the country and that this knowledge is becoming the most incredible power of Indians in creating a new India.

    He went on to say that a system has been established in which discrimination has no place. According to Prime Minister Modi, we are building a society based on equality and social justice. He went on to say that we are seeing the birth of an India marked by innovative thinking and ideas, as well as progressive decisions.

    He stated that Amrit Kaal is not a time for dreaming while sleeping, but rather for accomplishing resolutions by waking up. PM Modi went on to say that the next 25 years will be the pinnacle of hard effort, sacrifice, and austerity, and that it will be a time of 25 years to reclaim what our society has lost during hundreds of years of servitude.

    During the ceremony, the Prime Minister announced seven Brahma Kumaris activities.  The Brahma Kumaris are a global spiritual organisation committed to personal change and global rejuvenation. Brahma Kumaris was founded in India in 1937 and has since expanded to over 130 nations. The celebration marks the 53rd Ascension Anniversary of Pitashree Prajapita Brahma, the Founding Father of the Brahma Kumaris.

    Also Read | PM Modi says start-ups backbone of new India, Jan 16 to be celebrated as 'National Start-up Day'

    Also Read | India becoming new, attractive investment destination for the world: PM Modi at World Economic Forum’s Davos

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2022, 12:09 PM IST
