Nation evolves through debates, discussions; protect judiciary from targeted attacks: CJI on Constitution Day

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana speaking at the Constitution Day celebration on Friday, asked the Bar Association to stand up for what is right and against what is wrong and urged the lawyers to protect the judiciary from “motivated and targeted attacks”.

“…I want to tell all of you that you must assist judges and the institution. We are all ultimately part of one large family. Protect the institution from motivated and targeted attacks. Do not shy away from standing up for what is right, and against what is wrong,” he said while speaking at the Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

The CJI said the most important feature of the Constitution is that it provides a framework for debate. “Perhaps, the most important feature of the Indian Constitution is the fact that it provides a framework for debate. It is through such debate and discussion that the nation ultimately progresses, evolves and achieves higher levels of welfare for the people,” he said.

CJI Ramana added that “the most direct and visible players in this process are, of course, the lawyers and judges of this country”.

Also read: Constitution Day: Our Constitution binds our diverse country, says PM Modi

Stating that the lawyers and judges are part of one large family, the CJI said, “I want to tell all of you, that you must assist judges and the institution. We are all ultimately part of one large family. Protect the institution from motivated and targeted attacks. Do not shy away from standing up for what is right, and against what is wrong.”

November 26 is celebrated as Constitution Day since it was on this day in 1949 that the Constituent Assembly of India formally adopted the Constitution, which subsequently came into effect on January 26, 1950.

The CJI, in his speech, said, “It was 72 years ago today that the text which has come to define us, as a people and a nation, was adopted. I pay my humble respects to all the freedom fighters and members of the Constituent Assembly who have enabled all of us to stand here today. I am happy to be a part of the legal community, which has given so much to the freedom struggle and played such an integral role in the drafting of the Constitution.”

The CJI also stated that the legal profession is called a noble profession as it demands expertise, experience, and commitment, like any other profession. But in addition to the above, it also requires integrity, knowledge of social issues, social responsibility, and civic virtue.

Judges of the Supreme Court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and SCBA President Vikas Singh also attended the event.