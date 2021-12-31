  • Facebook
    Mumbai Police tighten curbs, Section 144 extended till Jan 15, COVID guidelines revised amid Omicron surge

    The police order states that any person contravening the order shall be liable for punishment under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act Pandemic Act and the Disaster Management Act.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 31, 2021, 3:32 PM IST
    With Covid-19 cases rising at an alarming rate in Mumbai, the city police has extended Section 144 of CrPC in the island city till January 15 and citizens have been prohibited from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks, or similar public places from 5 pm to 5 am on January 1.

    Following a surge in coronavirus cases in the state, the Maharashtra government further capped the attendance at gatherings in open or closed spaces at 50. The new order also stipulates that only 20 persons can attend funerals.

    Hotels and above establishments, are, however, permitted to remain open till 12:30 a.m. for dine-in facilities with the caveat that they maintain 50% occupancy and ensure that the hotel staff is fully vaccinated.  Delivery by e-platforms like Swiggy and Zomato as well as direct food orders from restaurants will be allowed.

    The order, which was issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (operations) S Chaitanya late Wednesday, came into effect on Thursday.

    Maharashtra recorded 5,368 coronavirus cases on Thursday, a spike of 1,468 cases from a day before. The Omicron infection in Maharashtra tops the list with 450 cases of this variant. Of them, 125 patients have been discharged as per the health ministry data.

