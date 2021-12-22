  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Winter Session productivity at 82%, but only 99 MPs participated

    Meanwhile, the Session was disrupted for 18 hours and 48 minutes by Opposition members on a variety of concerns, including price increases and violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.
     

    Lok Sabha Om Birla Winter Session productivity at 82 per cent but only 99 MPs participated gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 22, 2021, 2:19 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Lok Sabha Om Birla on Wednesday addressed the media and gave an insight about the working of the Winter Session as both houses were adjourned indefinitely, a day ahead of their original schedule. Giving an insight, Om Birla said a total of 99 MPs participated in the 12 hours 26 minutes long discussion on the COVID-19, in which they shared with the House, the best work done in their respective areas during the pandemic. He informed that the productivity of Lok Sabha in this Winter Session was approximately 82 per cent. While 99 members took part in the debate on the pandemic, 61 members took part in the debate on climate change, which was inconclusive.

    Meanwhile, the Session was disrupted for 18 hours and 48 minutes by Opposition members on a variety of concerns, including price increases and violence in Lakhimpur Kheri. However, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also highlighted that the Lower House witnessed record productivity of 204 per cent on December 2.

    The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, legislation to set the tenure of the Enforcement Directorate and CBI directors at five years, and additional requests grants were all passed by the Lok Sabha.

    Also Read | Want to know how parliamentarians behave in Lok Sabha? You can watch live via mobile app

    The government had introduced 12 bills during the Session, including the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill that seeks to increase the marriageable age for girls from 18 years to 21 years. During the 83-hour-and-12-minute Session, the Lok Sabha held 18 sittings.

    Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also spoke about the launch of a new mobile application, 'LS Member App,' which allows voters to track the behaviour of their elected representatives in the parliament session in real time. Speaker Om Birla described the app's features, stating that it is available on the Google Play store and that the public may download it on their smartphones and computers to watch live sessions.

     

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2021, 2:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Omicron in India PM Modi expected to chair crucial meeting on Thursday gcw

    Omicron in India: PM Modi expected to chair crucial meeting on Thursday

    Government to probe Priyanka Gandhi's claim on children's Instagram hacking

    Government to probe Priyanka Gandhi's claim on children's Instagram hacking

    Karnataka government tables anti-religious conversion bill, here are key points-ycb

    Karnataka government tables anti-religious conversion bill, here are key points

    Smriti Irani's one single slap from mom cleans aura goes viral, leaves netizens in splits-dnm

    Smriti Irani’s ‘one single slap from mom cleans aura’ goes viral, leaves netizens in splits

    Goa Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal promises unemployment allowance of Rs 3000/month, 24 hrs free electricity-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal promises unemployment allowance of Rs 3000/month, 24 hrs free electricity

    Recent Stories

    Goa Election 2022 Only AAP rival to BJP TMC nowhere in race says Kejriwal gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Only AAP rival to BJP; TMC nowhere in race, says Kejriwal

    Sourav Ganguly terms wives and girlfriends as 'stress givers'; netizens troll BCCI President for being sexist-ayh

    Sourav Ganguly terms wives and girlfriends as 'stress givers'; netizens troll BCCI President for being sexist

    Ranveer Singh played 4 hrs of cricket every day for six months to fit in Kapil Dev's shoes YCB

    Ranveer Singh played 4 hrs of cricket every day for six months to fit in Kapil Dev's shoes

    Open happiness centres in campus, teachers must contribute to growth of universities: UP Governor-dnm

    Open ‘happiness centres’ in campus, teachers must contribute to growth of universities: UP Governor

    Multi million divorce settlements ever Dubai ruler latest in the list gcw

    Multi-million divorce settlements ever: Dubai ruler latest in the list

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 37): ATK Mohun Bagan struggles past NorthEast United 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 37): ATK Mohun Bagan struggles past NorthEast United 3-2

    Video Icon
    India tests next-generation surface-to-surface missile Pralay

    India tests next-generation surface-to-surface missile Pralay

    Video Icon
    10 easy-to-follow tips to avoid weight gain this holiday season christmas new year

    10 easy-to-follow tips to avoid weight gain this holiday season

    Video Icon
    Weight Loss tips Fruits that are just right for your journey diet nutrition

    Weight Loss Tips: Fruits that are just right for your journey

    Video Icon
    Pro-Kannada activist slapped, threatened in Mumbai by Sena supporters-ycb

    Pro-Kannada activist slapped, threatened in Mumbai by Sena supporters

    Video Icon