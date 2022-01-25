Kerala HC dismisses plea questioning PM Modi’s photo on COVID vaccine certificate, ‘PM's message, not an ad’

The appellant appearing through Advocate Ajit Joy had argued that the single judge of the High Court had dismissed the petition and imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the appellant without properly appreciating the facts and the Constitutional provisions involved.

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph from Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

A single-judge of the High Court on December 21, 2021 had dismissed the petition and imposed costs of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioner, one Peter Myaliparampil, terming the petition as ‘frivolous’, being ‘politically motivated’ and a ‘publicity interest litigation’.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly heard the appeal against the same on Tuesday and dismissed it.

The appellant, appearing through Advocate Ajit Joy, had argued that the single judge had dismissed the petition and imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the appellant without properly appreciating the facts and the Constitutional provisions involved.

