  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala HC dismisses plea questioning PM Modi’s photo on COVID vaccine certificate, ‘PM's message, not an ad’

    The appellant appearing through Advocate Ajit Joy had argued that the single judge of the High Court had dismissed the petition and imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the appellant without properly appreciating the facts and the Constitutional provisions involved.
     

    Kerala HC dismisses plea questioning PM Modi's photo on COVID certificate, It is PM's message, not an ad-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Thiruvananthapuram, First Published Jan 25, 2022, 1:26 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph from Covid-19 vaccination certificates.  

    A single-judge of the High Court on December 21, 2021 had dismissed the petition and imposed costs of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioner, one Peter Myaliparampil, terming the petition as ‘frivolous’, being ‘politically motivated’ and a ‘publicity interest litigation’.

    A Division Bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly heard the appeal against the same on Tuesday and dismissed it.

    The appellant, appearing through Advocate Ajit Joy, had argued that the single judge had dismissed the petition and imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the appellant without properly appreciating the facts and the Constitutional provisions involved.
     

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2022, 1:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022: RPN Singh quits Congress ahead, likely to join BJP

    BREAKING: Massive setback for Congress, RPN Singh quits ahead of UP Election 2022

    In a first, Kerala HC holds late night hearing to stop ship from leaving Kochi-dnm

    In a first, Kerala HC holds late night hearing to stop ship from leaving Kochi

    Maharashtra accident: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for BJP MLA's son and 6 medical students killed-dnm

    Maharashtra accident: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for BJP MLA’s son and 6 medical students killed

    Republic Day 2022: 939 police medals announced; 189 medals for J&K police personnel

    Republic Day: 939 police medals announced; 189 medals for J&K police personnel

    Explained The Centre Vs states war over IAS cadre rule change

    Explained: The Centre Vs states war over IAS cadre rule change

    Recent Stories

    Richard Gere-Shilpa Shetty kissing incident: Mumbai court discharges Bollywood actor in obscenity case drb

    Richard Gere-Shilpa Shetty kissing incident: Mumbai court discharges Bollywood actor in obscenity case

    Air India cabin crew raise objection to conduct pre flight checks including BMI gcw

    Air India cabin crew raise objection to conduct pre-flight checks, including BMI

    Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal survives Denis Shapovalov scare in 5-set thriller; hands fans Vamos moment-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal survives Denis Shapovalov scare in 5-set thriller; hands fans Vamos moment

    UP Election 2022: RPN Singh quits Congress ahead, likely to join BJP

    BREAKING: Massive setback for Congress, RPN Singh quits ahead of UP Election 2022

    NASA James Webb telescope reaches final stable position parked 1500000 km from Earth gcw

    NASA's James Webb telescope reaches final stable position, parked 15,00,000 km from Earth

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2022 ITBP jawans' instrumental rendition of 'Mera Mulk, Mera Desh' will fill you with pride

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP jawans' instrumental rendition of 'Mera Mulk, Mera Desh' will fill you with pride

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 70): Hyderabad FC blazes past SC East Bengal 4-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 70): Hyderabad FC blazes past SC East Bengal 4-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Odisha has to improve in all the areas in attacking and defending in transition - Anshul Katiyar on ATK Mohun Bagan draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha has to improve in all the areas in attacking and defending in transition - Anshul Katiyar

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: The players were not fresh, a lot of points going against ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The players were not fresh, a lot of points going against ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 53): ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC entertain but fail to score-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 53): ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC entertain but fail to score

    Video Icon