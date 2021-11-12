  • Facebook
    Kerala government issues guidelines as state reports 13 Norovirus cases

    The Health Minister, Veena George, instructed that preventive measures be increased, and public knowledge of the condition should be raised. She has also issued an order in the district urging residents to be cautious.

    Kerala government issues guidelines as state reports 13 Norovirus cases
    Team Newsable
    Kerala, First Published Nov 12, 2021, 8:03 PM IST
    The Kerala government stated on Friday, a day after Norovirus cases were verified in the Wayanad district, that people should be cautious of the highly infectious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhoea. The Health Minister, Veena George, instructed that preventive measures be increased, and public knowledge of the condition should be raised. She has also issued an order in the district urging residents to be cautious. As per the health department notice, the minister urged staff to step up efforts to prevent the virus's spread.

    The government issued rules stating that people should thoroughly wash their hands with soap and water before eating and after using the restroom. Those who engage with animals should take extra precautions. It went on to say that bleaching powder should be used to chlorinate drinking water sources, wells, and storage tanks. For residential use, use chlorinated water. It went on to say that only boiling water should be consumed. The ministry further stated that fruits and vegetables should only be used after properly washing them. According to the ministry, sea fish and shellfish such as crab and mussels should only be ingested after they have been thoroughly cooked.

    According to the health ministry, there is no cause for fear, but everyone should be watchful. Preventive measures, such as excessive chlorination, are being implemented, according to officials. 

    All about the Norovirus infection and when was it first detected

    Two weeks ago, a rare Norovirus infection was discovered in 13 students at a veterinary college in Pookode, near Vythiri in Wayanad district. Though the situation has been kept under control and no additional spread has been detected, health officials have stated that they are building a data bank of veterinary science college students as part of preventative measures and organising an awareness class. According to veterinary college officials, the illness was discovered in students living in hostels outside the campus. The health authorities collected samples quickly and transferred them to NIV in Alappuzha for examination.

    The Norovirus is a viral family that causes gastrointestinal sickness. The virus causes stomach and gut lining irritation, as well as severe vomiting and diarrhoea. Norovirus has little effect on healthy people, but it can be dangerous in small children, the elderly, and those who have other comorbidities. This animal-borne illness can also be transmitted via direct contact with afflicted people. The virus spreads through an infected person's faeces and vomit. As a result, caution is required since the disease spreads rapidly. However, the virus can spread for up to two days after the sickness has begun.

