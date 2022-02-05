Kashmiris reject Pakistan's propaganda; tell Imran Khan not to export terror into J&K

In a snub to Pakistan's propaganda warfare, the youths in Kashmir Valley have sent a stern message to the Pakistani leadership and terror organisations and asked them to stop sending terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan received a setback from locals in the Valley as he wanted to peddle anti-India propaganda in the Kashmir Valley. The locals, especially youths, observed February 5 as the 'Kashmir Unity Day'.

The youths took out rallies in several villages along the Line of Control, bordering with Pakistan, waving the tricolour in their hands and raising slogans against Pakistan. They raised slogans like 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Kashmir is India and India is Kashmir' and 'Hindustan Zindabad'.

Every year, on February 5, Pakistan celebrates Kashmir Solidarity Day to spread fake propaganda against India and the Indian government. Till last year, some sections in Kashmir had supported them, but this year it went uneventful; there were no takers in the Valley.

Asking Pakistani leadership to shun terrorism, local youth in the Kerana sector said, "Today we have taken out a rally to end terrorism in the valley. Many innocents suffered a lot due to terrorism. We all need to be united against terrorism."

The villages along the LoC have acknowledged that massive developmental activities have been carried out since the withdrawal of Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir.

"Pakistan celebrates Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5. They publicise it on social media platforms and their tv channels to show solidarity but it is fake. Their main intention is to create unrest and break the peace and tranquillity prevailing in the valley. A lot of developmental activities have taken place in Jammu & Kashmir after the repeal of Article 370," a Kashmiri youth said.

“Terrorism has come from Pakistan and it is destroying our Kashmir. We need to raise our voices against them. Several innocents have lost their lives. Drugs are also being supplied from the Pakistan side. It must be stopped to save our youths," a senior citizen said.

The locals also appreciate the security forces for all the help extended by them for the betterment of the local populace.

"The central government is helping in carrying out several developmental projects in Jammu & Kashmir. The tourism sector has gained pace and the economy is picking up. The fauj is assisting the children in providing a platform for students to compete in various examinations," a local said.

"On behalf of Jammu & Kashmir youths, I want to convey that the young people are peace-loving citizens. They are against terrorism. I want to convey a message to the masterminds of terror activities, who are sitting in Pakistan that stop your activities. You won’t get any success in terrorising the people," locals further said.

"Pakistan has trained terrorists and deployed them in Kashmir. We have suffered a lot from this menace. The youths who were very much talented and wanted to become the IAS, IPS and KAS officers have been misguided. Since last few years, we have seen much progress in our Valley," they said.

"India is the fastest-growing economy in the world. If we talk about our IITs and IIMs, they are world-famous. Our scientists have even sent satellites to the moon. We have also got a gold medal in Olympics. There is a job opportunity in our country. I would like to urge those countries who try to show our India in a bad light that first looks into yourselves and then compare with us. Jai Hind," they added.