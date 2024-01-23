Karnataka: Special train service for devotees travelling to Ayodhya from January 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, dedicated to Lord Ram. The temple opens to the public tomorrow. Thousands from Karnataka will visit, facilitated by 25 special trains. Devotees get QR-coded identity cards, food, and accommodation in Ayodhya. BJP's B. Y. Vijayendra ensures smooth arrangements, with German tent houses, dinners at 48 locations, and efficient train services. Special trains run from various Karnataka divisions, connecting to Ayodhya from January 31 to March 25.

Ram Mandir is inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ayodhya Ram Mandir is the enshrinement of Lord Ram, the idol of Hindus. The magnificent Ram Mandir will be open to the public from tomorrow. Also, as Sri Rama's life is being consecrated in Ayodhya, a large number of travellers are travelling from Karnataka to Ayodhya. Meanwhile, the Indian Railways Department will start running 11 special trains from January 31.

More than 35,000 devotees of Rama from Karnataka will visit Ayodhya from January 31 to March 25. BJP state president B. Y. Vijayendra said that 25 special trains have been arranged to facilitate the visit.



Arrangements for providing food and accommodation to devotees in Ayodhya:



Talking to the media, the BJP leader said that the devotees travelling to Ayodhya will be given an identity card with a QR code. While special trains will start from various places in the state, arrangements have been made to provide food and accommodation to devotees in Ayodhya and a Kannada helpline will also be made available, he said. He informed that 1,500 devotees will travel in each train. He informed that former general secretary of the BJP state unit Siddarajju has been appointed as coordinator.

There are German tent houses for accommodation in Ayodhya with bathrooms and toilets. There are 48 places where dinner is arranged, out of which 2 places are arranged for Rama devotees of Karnataka. 1,500 people are travelling in one train, each train has a train master and a coach master, and the catering system has been neatly arranged," he explained.



Train routes:



Three special Asta trains will run from Bengaluru South Western Railway Division, two each from Hubballi, Mysore, Mangalore Division and one from Shimoga, Belgaum Division starting from January 31st and ending on March 31st. Passengers travelling from Bangalore can connect to Ayodhyagarh by taking Lucknow and Badasha trains. Two trains each run on this route every Monday and Wednesday. Passengers alight at Lucknow and Badash railway station and travel 130 to 150 km. Ayodhya can be reached by train, bus or other means of transportation.

At present there is a direct train running from the state to Ayodhya from Yashwantpur, Bengaluru of the South Western Railway. The train departs from Yeshwantpur station every Thursday at 11.40 pm and reaches Ayodhyagarh station at 4.24 pm on Saturday. Then the train will halt at Gorakhpur. Apart from this no train passes through Ayodhyagarh.