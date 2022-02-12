Karnataka hijab row: PIL in SC seeks implementation of common dress for students to promote equality

The plea seeks directions to the Central and state governments to implement ‘Common dress code’ for all the staff and students in registered and recognised educational institutions in order to “secure equality of status and social equality and to promote fraternity dignity unity national integration”.

In the wake of the Karnataka hijab row, a fresh Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre, states and union territories to implement a uniform dress code that is common for staffers and students in educational institutions.

On Friday, other cases pertaining to the ‘hijab’ controversy were mentioned for urgent hearing before the top court, which took note of the pendency before the three-judge bench in the Karnataka High Court, and said it would take up cases at an “appropriate time” and protect the Constitutional rights of every citizen.

The plea filed by Nikhil Upadhyay has been moved through advocates Ashwini Upadhyay and Ashwini Kumar Dubey who contends that educational institutions are secular public places for education and not to follow essential and non-essential religious practices, which could create barriers and groupism among students.

“It is very essential to introduce a common dress code in all schools, colleges to preserve the secular character of educational institutions otherwise tomorrow Naga Sadhus this may take admission and colleges and attend the class without clothes citing essential religious practice,” stated the plea.

The petition also pointed out that a common dress code would reduce violence and promote a positive educational environment.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka HC, in an interim order, has asked the state government to reopen education institutions and restrained students from wearing “religious things” within classrooms which have prescribed a student dress code or uniform.

The controversy started towards the end of December when a few women students in hijabs were denied entry into a government pre-university college in Udupi. As a counter, some Hindu students turned up wearing saffron scarves. The row spread to institutions in different parts of the state, and the protests took a violent turn at some places earlier this week, prompting the government on Tuesday to declare a three-day holiday for the institutions.