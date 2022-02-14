  • Facebook
    Muslim by heart not by hijab: J-K class 12 topper Aroosa Parvaiz shuts trolls

    As she topped the board exam with a score of 499 out of 500, she was interviewed where she was seen without a hijab. Those posts on social media received comments condemning her.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Srinagar, First Published Feb 14, 2022, 7:09 PM IST
    Amidst the controversy over the wearing of the hijab in Karnataka colleges, Aroosa Parvaiz, who topped class 12 exam of J&K Board this year has been trolled on social media after her photo without a hijab (headscarf) got shared on social media following her achievement.

    As she topped the board exam with a score of 499 out of 500, she was interviewed where she was seen without a hijab. Those posts on social media received comments condemning her.

    On Friday, she was felicitated by the district administration for bagging the first position in the science stream in the recently declared results of class 12 board examination.

    However, immediately after the results were declared and journalists published the topper's photos and videos, several trolls shamed the student for not covering her head with a hijab.

    Some even called for violence, and threatened her with beheading for not wearing the hijab.

    Reacting to the trolls, the topper said, “Don't need to wear a hijab to prove myself a good Muslim.” “Wearing or not wearing hijab doesn't define one’s belief in their religion. Maybe, I love Allah more than they (trolls) do. I’m a Muslim by heart not by hijab,” said Parvaiz.

    She further said that the vicious online attack has unsettled her family. “These comments do not matter to me, but my parents are undergoing trauma,” she told reporters.

    Amid the ongoing row over hijab in Karnataka where students are seeking their rights to wear the hijab inside the classroom, the incident has added fuel.

    Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi lauded Parvaiz on Twitter, saying, “This is the face of courage!”.

    Meanwhile, as quoted by Kashmir Observer, Parvaiz said, “I know amid all the darkness, there's still a silver lining. And that's the outpour of support I received. I'm happy that there are people celebrating my humble feat out there.”

    Local Islamic scholars condemned the online fatwas. Mufti Azmatullah of Darul Uloom Rahimia in Bandipora district told a local newspaper, “Islam does not permit trolling or issuing fatwas on social media. Islam does not allow anyone to give violent lessons.”

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2022, 7:09 PM IST
