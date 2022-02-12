Karnataka hijab row: Higher education universities and colleges to remain shut till Feb 16

The government on Thursday had decided to resume classes for high school students up to class 10 from February 14, and for Pre-University and Degree Colleges thereafter.

In the wake of the raging hijab controversy, the Karnataka government on Friday announced holidays for universities belonging to the department of Higher Education and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) till February 16.

This means that holiday is applicable for the government, aided, unaided degree colleges, diploma, and engineering colleges across the state.

According to the government order issued on Friday, universities belonging to the department of Higher Education and the colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE), will remain closed till next Wednesday due to the ongoing Hijab row.

However, state Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan in a statement said the examinations and online classes will be held as per the schedule.

The educational institutions were supposed to remain shut from February 9 to 11, however, as a precautionary measure, the period has been extended, Narayan said.

On Friday, both Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had indicated that a decision regarding reopening Pre-University and Degree (higher education) Colleges will be taken on February 14.

The government on Thursday had decided to resume classes for high school students up to class 10 from February 14, and for Pre-University and Degree Colleges thereafter.

Meanwhile, the High Court, in its interim order on Friday, directed students to refrain from wearing hijab, saffron shawls (bhagwa) or use any religious flags while attending classes in Karnataka colleges which have a prescribed uniform, till the Court decides the case relating to ban on hijab in certain government colleges.

The HC also made it clear that the order on hijab was confined to such of the institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student dress code or uniform.

Notably, the Supreme Court on Friday rejected an urgent hearing on the hijab row, saying it “will interfere only at an appropriate time.” A girl in Karnataka had approached the Supreme Court on this matter, saying that since the practical exams are about to start on February 15, “any interference on students' access to educational institutions will impede their education”.