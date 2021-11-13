  • Facebook
    Karnataka Bitcoin scam: Prime accused Sriki confesses to have hacked Bitfinex twice; Congress slams govt

    With daily twists and turns threatening to uproot several political bigwigs in the state, the Bitcoin scam has caused huge embarrassment to the Basavaraj Bommai government.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Nov 13, 2021, 3:02 PM IST
    In the latest development in the Bitcoin scam that has rocked Karnataka, prime accused Srikrishna Ramesh, aka Sriki it has been revealed that he stole bitcoins to the tune of Rs 5420-crore.

    The Congress has been pressuring the state BJP government about the largest Bitcoin scam and the demanding answers on the alleged disappearance of 31 Bitcoins worth Rs 9 crore, claimed to have been seized by Bengaluru police in January from a hacker.

    Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala took to Twitter to lambast PM Modi over his silence and released a statement saying India’s biggest ever “Bitcoin Scam Coverup” under the Karnataka BJP Government.

    In a tell-all statement to the Karnataka Police, the 26-year-old prime accused in the Bitcoin scam, Sriki, revealed that he had hacked Bitfinex twice during his stay in the Netherlands and was the first person to do so. Bitfinex is a cryptocurrency exchange based in Hong Kong.

    “Bitfinex was my first big bitcoin exchange hack; the exchange was hacked twice, and I was the first person to do so. The second instance was a simple spear-phishing attack that led to two Israeli hackers working for the army getting access to the computers of one of the employees, which gave them access to the AWS cloud account.”

    Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday had said that he brought up the issue of the Bitcoin scam during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The Prime Minister did not wish to dwell much on the Bitcoin issue. However I myself raised the issue. The Prime Minister told me not to bother much on the Bitcoin issue. Just focus on working for the welfare of the people with integrity and boldness, and things will fall in place. Don't worry much on the Bitcoin issue.”

