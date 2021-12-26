Karnataka bandh: Various associations, Kannada groups differ with Vatal Nagaraj and team

The Confederation of Kannada associations headed by Sa Ra Govindu and Vatal Nagaraj received a jolt as many associations objected to Karnataka bandh on December 31. Vatal Nagraj and Govindu set a deadline for a ban on MES failing which they gave a call for a statewide bandh on December 31.

Confederation of Kannada associations which has given a call for a statewide bandh on December 31 from 6 am to 6 pm have received a severe jolt as many associations, some Kannada outfits and also politicians have objected to the bandh.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike of Narayana Gowda faction was the first organisation to raise a red flag to the bandh call given by Vatal Nagarj and Sa Ra Govindu of Confederation of Kannada outfits. Interestingly, during the meeting of all the Kannada organisations three days ago, 'Sarvasanghatanegala Okkuta' , a lesser known outfit's founder Shivakumar Naik had objected to this decision during the meeting and was slapped and shunted out by Vatal Nagaraj supporters.

Narayana Gowda and Naik feel that vandh will be a curse on our own state residents especially middle income and lower-income groups which are dependent on daily wages as this segment was hit hard by Covid-19, lockdown and also due to loss of jobs.

Hotel association also has expressed similar views. PC Rao, president, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) says bandh is not the solution and it would cause a loss for Karnataka. However, the association will stick to its ground of condemning the MES for its action of burning the Karnataka flag.

Earlier, Karnataka Film Chamber said that it will only offer moral support and will have a meeting on Monday to take a final call on whether to support or not. Former CM HD Kumaraswamy was also not in favour of the bandh. He said the poor and working-class are already suffering due to Covid and lockdown and restrictions and the bandh may further cause more inconvenience.

Manjunath M, president, Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers association said that they also condemn the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi's (MES) action of burning the Karnataka flag and vandalism in Belagavi and targeting Karnataka properties but at present is unable to decide whether to support the bandh or not.

However, Ola and Uber Taxi Association president Tanveer Ahmed said the association will support the bandh and there will be no autos and taxis from Ola and Uber from 6 am to 6 pm on December 31.

Earlier, Sa Ra Govindu and Vatal Nagaraj lashed at organisations and politicians not supporting the bandh. Nagaraj said that as announced, Kannada outfits in touch will go ahead with bandh demanding ban on MES.