Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind moves SC over hate speeches; 'insulting PBUH akin to attacking very foundation of Islam'

The petition read as "insulting Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) is akin to attacking the very foundation of Islam."

The Supreme Court was approached by a Muslim organization, which sought action against hate speeches against their community, stating the state officials had failed to take action despite many complaints.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, president Maulana Syed Mahmood Asad Madani, filed a complaint stating, "Such speeches go beyond the limits of a permitted critical denial of another’s beliefs, and are certainly likely to incite religious intolerance…"

The petition further reads "insulting Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) is akin to attacking the very foundation of Islam."

The plea read, "many violent acts have taken place in which many precious lives have been lost most of the people belonging to the weaker section of the society, majority of them belonging to the Muslim community”.

The advocate MR Shamshad said the organization waited for a "considerable" amount of time before approaching the SC. They gave enough time to the state authorities to act against the hatred and restore peace but were left disappointed.

The plea further added, "It appears that the state authorities have completely failed in this regard."