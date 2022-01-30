  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    J-K: JeM commander, 5 terrorists associated with LeT eliminated in two separate encounters

    Five terrorists including JeM commander terrorist Zahid Wani and a Pakistani terrorist were killed in two encounters in the last 12 hours, said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Sunday.

    J-K: JeM commander, 5 terrorists associated with LeT eliminated in two separate encounters-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Pulwama, First Published Jan 30, 2022, 10:51 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Five terrorists of the active militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), including a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander, were killed in two separate encounters by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

    Kashmir’s Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said that top JeM commander Zahid Wani and a Pakistani terrorist were among those militants killed by security forces in the last 12 hours.

    Four out of the five were killed in the Naira area of Pulwama district while the remaining one (Pakistani terrorist) was killed in the Chrar-i-Sharief area of Budgam.

    Zahid Wani was involved in the Letpura IED incident in which more then 40 CRPF cadres had died on 14 February 2019.

    Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition, including an AK 56 rifle, were recovered from the site, Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

    IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar has termed the encounters as a major success for the police.

    The encounter in the Pulwama area began at around 8 pm on Saturday while the Budgam operation started late in the night on Saturday. This is the second such operation in the last 15 days.

    Also read: Beating Retreat: Soulful 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo', 1000-drone spectacle brings R-Day celebrations to a close

    In the last month, 22 terrorists have been killed during more than a dozen encounters in the Valley.

    Last Saturday (January 22), a militant was gunned down by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian region.

    In the week before that, a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist and a policeman were killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

    This is for the first time that the number of active militants in the Valley fell below the 200-mark since insurgency erupted in Kashmir in 1990.

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2022, 10:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Goa Election 2022: TMC releases alliance manifesto, MGP leaders visibly give it a miss-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: TMC releases alliance manifesto, MGP leaders visibly give it a miss

    PM Modi tells people to popularise Mahatma Gandhi ideals, BJP Tathagatha Roy lists flaws

    PM Modi tells people to popularise Mahatma Gandhi's ideals, BJP's Tathagatha Roy lists 9 flaws

    India in 4th batch sends 3 tonnes of medical assistance to Afghanistan-dnm

    India in 4th batch sends 3 tonnes of medical assistance to Afghanistan

    NYT report on India-Israel Pegasus deal: SC panel monitoring matter, report awaited, says govt source-dnm

    NYT report on India-Israel Pegasus ‘deal’: SC panel monitoring matter, report awaited, says govt source

    Furious Gwalior collector sends NSUI vice president Shivraj Yadav to police custody over exams protests-dnm

    Furious Gwalior collector sends NSUI vice president Shivraj Yadav to police custody over exams protests

    Recent Stories

    Oprah Winfrey turns 68: When Aishwarya Rai spoke about Indian culture, helped Oprah drape a saree (Video) RCB

    Oprah Winfrey turns 68: When Aishwarya Rai spoke about Indian culture, helped Oprah drape a saree (Video)

    Coronavirus India's positivity rate rises to 14.5% with over 2.34 lakh new cases-dnm

    Coronavirus: India’s positivity rate rises to 14.5% with over 2.34 lakh new cases

    Goa Election 2022: TMC releases alliance manifesto, MGP leaders visibly give it a miss-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: TMC releases alliance manifesto, MGP leaders visibly give it a miss

    PM Modi tells people to popularise Mahatma Gandhi ideals, BJP Tathagatha Roy lists flaws

    PM Modi tells people to popularise Mahatma Gandhi's ideals, BJP's Tathagatha Roy lists 9 flaws

    Kajol tests COVID-19 positive; shares daughter Nysa's picture for positive vibes RCB

    Kajol tests COVID-19 positive; shares daughter Nysa's picture for positive vibes

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, aTKMB vs SCEB: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    Kashmir BSF jawan gives major fitness goals; completes 57 push-ups within 50 seconds in biting cold weather

    Kashmir: BSF jawan gives major fitness goals; completes 57 push-ups within 50 seconds in biting cold weather

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG: I think the luck this season is not in FC Goa favour - Derrick Pereira after Jamshedpur FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I think the luck this season is not in FC Goa's favour - Derrick Pereira after Jamshedpur FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 74): Daniel Chima Chukwu on target as Jamshedpur FC downs FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 74): Daniel Chima Chukwu on target as Jamshedpur FC downs FC Goa

    Video Icon