    International flight operations expected to return to normalcy by year-end: Aviation Ministry

    International passenger flights can be operated by their respective carriers into each other's territories subject to certain conditions, under an air bubble arrangement between the two countries.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 24, 2021, 3:20 PM IST
    New Delhi: In a huge development, Rajiv Bansal, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday announced international flight operations is expected to return to normal soon. India had suspended scheduled international passenger flights to and from the country in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Recently, the government extended the suspension till 30 November, 2021.

    However, the restrictions will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA. Special flights have been permitted under “air bubble” arrangements that India has formed with separate countries.

    The Ministry further informed that the government is making all efforts to handover all operations of Air India by the end of December.

