    India will have 9 nuclear reactors by 2024, first will be in Haryana

    Jitendra Singh stated that by 2024, the country will have nine nuclear reactors, as well as 12 new ones permitted during the Covid period, with a total capacity of 9,000 MW.

    India will have 9 nuclear reactors by 2024 first will be in Haryana
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 2, 2021, 9:10 PM IST
    The country will have nine nuclear reactors by 2024, and the government has notified the Rajya Sabha that a new nuclear plant, the first in northern India, will be built 150 kilometres from Delhi in Haryana's Gorakhpur. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, stated that by 2024, the country will have nine nuclear reactors, as well as 12 new ones permitted during the COVID period, with a total capacity of 9,000 MW. In addition, five more locations in various sections of the nation have been discovered.

    In response to supplementary questions during the Question Hour, he stated that, unlike in the past, when nuclear reactors were restricted to a few states such as Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the department has now gone northwards. He went on to say that we would have the first nuclear plant of its sort in North India, some 150 kilometres from Delhi, is a little township named Gorakhpur in Haryana. When asked if the government is considering phasing down nuclear power facilities due to safety concerns, the minister stated that they have not only expanded the number but are also attempting to create a pan-India generating project.

    According to the minister, nuclear energy will soon emerge as one of the most significant sources of alternative or clean energy for expanding power demand. However, in terms of cost, it varies depending on the plant and its age; Singh stated that on average, it comes to approximately Rs 3 per unit, while the Kudankulam plant costs about Rs4 per unit Tarapur costs less.

    Also Read | Parliament winter session: PM Modi holds high-level talks with senior Cabinet members amid Opposition protest

    .However, he stated that if additional plants are added, the cost would decrease. Singh stated that during this government's time, a bulk approval of ten indigenous reactors was done in a single cabinet decision, which is a record. To encourage the establishment of new projects and overcome the financial constraints encountered in such situations, the Prime Minister made an out-of-the-box decision to allow the atomic energy department to enter into joint ventures, which had never happened before, and the insurance pool has also been increased.

    Despite the Covid epidemic, the minister stated that the Kudankulam plant had been gradually demonstrating new structures and generation due to the additional encouragement given by the Prime Minister to the development of atomic energy generation and the establishment of new reactor units. The minister also stated that most of our nuclear initiatives were supported by Russia and France, but that more and more of our reactors are becoming indigenous.
     

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2021, 9:10 PM IST
