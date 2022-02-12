  • Facebook
    India sharply criticises US over Karnataka hijab row, ‘comments on internal issues not welcomed’

    India’s remark came in the wake of a US government body criticised the Karnataka government on the issue. 
     

    India sharply criticises US over Karnataka hijab row, comments on internal issues not welcomed
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 12, 2022, 11:46 AM IST
    New Delhi: India on Saturday sharply reacted over the remarks of several countries with regards to dress code in some educational institutions in Karnataka and asked them to refrain from making motivated comments on its internal affairs. 

    In response to media queries, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the matter on dress code is under judicial examination before the Karnataka High Court. 

    “Our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as our democratic ethos and polity, are the context in which issues are considered and resolved,” Bagchi said.

    “Those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of these realities. Motivated comments on our internal issues are not welcome,” he added.

    Since last couple of months, the issue of wearing hijab by the Muslim girls students in the colleges of Karnataka has been brewing. The protests that began last week in a Government College in Udupi has spread to other parts of the states. 

    In protest, the Hindu students started coming to colleges in saffron shawls or scarves. The government was forced to shut the educational institutions till February 16.

    India’s remark came in the wake of a US government body criticised the Karnataka government on the issue. 

    In a tweet, Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom (IRF) has said that the hijab bans stigmatise and marginalise the women and girls. 

    Rashad Hussain is the Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom. 

    “Religious freedom includes the ability to choose one's religious attire. The Indian state of Karnataka should not determine permissibility of religious clothing,” the Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom said. 

    “Hijab bans in schools violate religious freedom and stigmatize and marginalize women and girls,” his office added.

    Hussain is the first Muslim to be appointed as the Ambassador at Large for IRF in December last year.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2022, 11:46 AM IST
